This Is Our Favorite Breakout Color from NYFW 

Tibi. Thomas Concordia/WireImage
InStyle Staff
Sep 12, 2017 @ 3:30 pm

It’s looking like a veritable Easter egg hunt on the runways this season, with shades of buttercup yellow, baby blue, and soft pink (more bubblegum than millennial) edging out your usual brights. And there’s one hue in particular that seems to be popping up more than most: lavender. The pale purple first made an appearance at Tom Ford in the form a shiny bomber and '80s-style leather joggers and has made its way to a cute sweater-n-shorts set at Tibi and the prettiest relaxed suit at Victoria Beckham. There’s something that’s a shade less sweet about it compared to other pastels—especially when paired with well-worn denim or a clashing red lip (two looks we’ll be trying out ourselves). 

Scroll ahead to see all the lavender looks from spring 2018. 

1 of 10 Courtesy

Novis

2 of 10 Krista Kennell/Patrick McMullan/Getty

Ulla Johnson

3 of 10 Courtesy

Beaufille

4 of 10 Catwalking/Getty

Tom Ford

5 of 10 Catwalking/Getty

Victoria Beckham 

6 of 10 Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Rosie Assoulin

7 of 10 Albert Urso/Getty

Creatures of Comfort

8 of 10 Thomas Concordia/WireImage

Tibi

9 of 10 Courtesy of Baja East

Baja East

10 of 10 Courtesy of The Row

 The Row

