How to Wear Lingerie Outside the Bedroom, as Demonstrated by the La Perla Show 

Underwear in public is clearly having a moment as of late, so it seemed quite fitting that luxury lingerie retailer La Perla did what they do best and left little to the imagination on the runway for their NYFW fall 2017 show.

Sure, a nipple-baring Kendall Jenner draped in a golden sheer lace number (pictured above) may have closed the show and a deep-V-sporting Naomi Campbell had all eyes on her figure and her stunning midnight blue slip with sexy lace insets. But if we've learned anything from the event—despite these seemingly unrealistic runway-to-realway looks—it’s that 1) lingerie is having a moment, inside and outside the bedroom, and 2) it can be done, even if you’re not Kendall Jenner, with the right amount of tact (and some nipple covers in some instances, of course).

Without further ado, we bring you seven more gorgeous ways to wear lingerie outside the bedroom, as demonstrated by the runway at La Perla.