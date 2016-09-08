Kim, Kendall, and Kylie Twinned in Beige at Yeezy Season 4, and 8 More Things to Know About the Show

Madison Square Garden? Been there, done that. Kanye West not only staged his Yeezy Season 3 show at the famed venue earlier this year but also performed there as recent as Tuesday night, where, in true Yeezus fashion, he hovered above the mosh pit on a floating stage at his Saint Pablo concert. So of course—of course—'Ye would leave Manhattan altogether for Season 4, making him responsible for yet another one of the buzziest moments in New York Fashion Week history. From the controversial casting call to the show's secret location to the star-studded front row, scroll through to read up on all the things you should know about Yeezy Season 4.

1. The weekend before the show, West held a model casting call that sparked controversy in the Twitterverse for its "multiracial women only" exclusivity.

2. The show's location was kept a secret. Editors were given an address where they boarded buses that whisked them away to the destination (nearly an hour later): Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms Park on Roosevelt Island, a narrow strip of land situated on the East River, sandwiched between Manhattan and Queens.

Kick it and reverse it at Kanye Yeezy Season 4. Show might start sometime before Season 5. #nyfw A photo posted by instylemagazine (@instylemagazine) on Sep 7, 2016 at 1:17pm PDT

3. West is a man of tradition—he tapped Vanessa Beecroft once again to choreograph the performance.

4. It wouldn't be a Yeezy show without the fam's support. Kim Kardashian West, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner all showed (trailed by a KUTK film crew) in monochromatic beige shades, courtesy of Yeezy, natch.

Bryan Bedder/Getty

5. Noticeably absent from the front row? North West. But Kim, Kendall, and Kylie were joined by Tyga, so that's something. Also in the audience: Fabolous, 2 Chainz, Pusha T, designer buddy Virgil Abloh of Off-White.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

6. The squad of models stood (or in some cases, sat or collapsed from the heat and sheer exhaustion) in formation, just like seasons' past. They were clad in very Kim K-like apparel (think: bodysuits, curve-hugging knits, thigh-high boots, oversize outerwear) in neutral shades ranging from beige to forest green.

Look at that #yeezyseason4 collection. A spectacle to be sure, but was it a bit off tone? Can't wait to read the @ericwilsonsays review tomorrow on InStyle.com A photo posted by instylemagazine (@instylemagazine) on Sep 7, 2016 at 2:19pm PDT

7. Nicole Richie's 18-year-old sister Sofia made her second New York Fashion Week runway walk ever at Yeezy Season 4 in a pantsless look, featuring a giant mustard yellow hooded coat and white thigh-high boots.

A photo posted by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Sep 7, 2016 at 4:34pm PDT

8. Teyana Taylor, the star of West's newly released music video "Fade," also starred as a model on the runway, showing off her famous abs in a bralette and bike shorts.

9. And finally, model Chanel Iman closed the show in slouchy inky separates.