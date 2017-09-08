This New York Designer Isn't Afraid to Look Back For Inspiration

Coming of age in New York City, fashion was always paramount.

Fiorucci sweatshirts, Hardtail leggings, Lesters, Infinity… these were words that could make any New York City tween’s heart beat faster back in the late ‘90s.

And then we turned 16 and it was a different story. People developed personal style. They had massive parties—Sweet Sixteens—at fancy banquet halls where everyone was expected to trade bat-mitzvah dress personas for more grown up, high fashion looks. Goodbye Infinity. Hello Intermix.

At the apex of it all for me was one brand: Jill Stuart. Nestled deep in SoHo (Downtown! How cool!), Jill Stuart was the perfect intersection of cool, edgy, and feminine. There were pieces that were perfect for me, and pieces that were definitely too mature for me, but I could imagine myself growing into them. Half a lifetime later, it remains one of my most favorite brands.

What’s great about a Jill Stuart collection is the designer’s ability to continue pushing the collection forward (testing new trends, colors, materials) while always remaining steadfast to the brand's roots. So it makes sense that on the 25th anniversary of the brand, for the Spring 2018 collection, Stuart would want to take a look back at the most memorable looks from her extensive archive.

THE ARCHIVE Jill Stuart is a much deserved celebration of the two decades plus of the designer’s label: new interpretations of some of her most memorable looks. What’s even cooler: To commemorate the collection, Stuart reunited with the model from her very first campaign, Tasha Tilberg, for a photography exhibition shot by the great Rob Kulisek. The photos depict Tilberg wearing the same original pieces from the ‘90s (the ones I wanted then and still want now), providing a true retrospective of the designer’s career.

“This has been an incredibly exciting time, having the opportunity to look at the past to draw inspiration for the future,” said Stuart. “Reflecting on my work from the past 25 years, I realize that each piece from my archive tells a story that resonates and is still relevant today.”

THE ARCHIVE Jill Stuart will be on display during Stuart’s runway show on Saturday, Sept. 9.