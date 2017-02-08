The Shoes Fashion Girls Wear During NYFW in the Winter

courtesy
Andrea Cheng
Feb 08, 2017

Your weather report from InStyle (OK, from the Weather Channel): Winter Storm Niko is expected to touch down tomorrow, aka the first official day of New York Fashion Week (as it always does, it seems). Expected transportation delays and abject misery aside, the most pressing dilemma we're currently facing is: What's the appropriate footwear here? What do you wear to trudge through the gross slush of N.Y.C. streets as you navigate your way from show to show? We asked six industry insiders (ie major fashion week players) to share the shoes they're planning to wear during NYFW in the winter.

1 of 6 courtesy

Chriselle Lim

How you know her: She's a blogger, a vlogger, an Instagram star (she has 816K followers, nbd), and an influencer

"I'm such a boot girl! This Stuart Weitzman one is perfect as it's beyond comfortable and offers the perfect transition from winter to spring. ​​​​​"

2 of 6 courtesy

Jenny Walton

How you know her: She's an illustrator, a beloved street-style star, and the blogger behind Markers and Microns (that's her pictured at the top)

"In the winter I love wearing a pair of heeled boots—my feet stay warm and I still get some added height! Prada seems to always make the best ones."

3 of 6 courtesy

Thalia Tserevegou

How you know her: She's the senior footwear buyer at fashion e-mecca Net-a-Porter

"The sock boot is an emerging trend on the runways and it's here to stay. When it's done in glitter, like this pair by Oscar Tiye, it's just the right mix of sophistication and playfulness!"

4 of 6 courtesy

Melissa Rubini

How you know her: She's the fashion director at InStyle

"With a hectic show schedule in New York, non-stop appointments in Milan, cocktails in Paris, I can wear these Dior shoes from breakfast to cocktails, with jeans or an evening dress, and everything in between."

5 of 6 courtesy

Kate Foley

How you know her: She's a stylist, creative consultant, and contributing fashion director at Vestiaire Collective

"I'm always looking for the perfect comfortable boot, which I can wear during winter to keep warm, avoid falling in the street, and to also look good! I spend so much of my day running between meetings with clients, so what I put on in the morning has to look good all day as I don't get to wear big snow boots and change into smart shoes when I get to work, like a lot of lucky people do!

I found a pair of these Balenciaga boots on Vestiaire Collective back in October and haven't taken them off since. They go perfectly with all my printed dresses and skirts from Marni, Prada and Saint Laurent! "

6 of 6 Courtesy

Cristina Ehrlich

How you know her: One of Hollywood's most powerful stylists (she dresses: Brie Larson, Allison Williams, and Priyanka Chopra)

"Especially in the winter in New York, the shows usually involve jumping through snow or puddles and severe weather. I love the idea of a boot that I will work all of my looks around, especially with these Rodarte boots, you don't have to worry about much else. I could wear them with black jeans and a sweater or a dress and giant coat."

