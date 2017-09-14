A Beginner's Guide to Layering, Courtesy of the Marc Jacobs Runway Show

Alexis Parente
Sep 14, 2017 @ 7:45 pm

At New York Fashion Week, Marc Jacobs debuted his Spring 2018 collection and gave us a full session in layering. Grab a pen and take notes!

VIDEO: Runway Remix: Watch Our Recap of New York Fashion Week

Add a turtleneck to your wardrobe essentials, because Marc is pairing everything with a classic turtleneck. Layer an oversized sweater or a masculine button down over your turtleneck and dress it up with a statement coat. Scroll through and shop three ways to layer your turtleneck, inspired by the Marc Jacobs runway.

Under a Polo

Shop the look: Tory Sport top, $115; torysport.com. Astraet turtleneck, $287; farfetch.com.

WITH A BUTTON DOWN AND AN OVERSIZE SWEATER

Shop the look: Uniqlo turtleneck, $15; uniqlo.com. A.P.C. top, $220; net-a-porter.com. Zara sweater, $70; zara.com.

WITH A SWEATER AND STATEMENT COAT

Shop the look: J.Crew turtleneck, $70 (originally $228); jcrew.com. Topshop sweater, $75; topshop.com. Tibi jacket, $1,150; tibi.com.

