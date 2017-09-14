A Beginner's Guide to Layering, Courtesy of the Marc Jacobs Runway Show

At New York Fashion Week, Marc Jacobs debuted his Spring 2018 collection and gave us a full session in layering. Grab a pen and take notes!

Add a turtleneck to your wardrobe essentials, because Marc is pairing everything with a classic turtleneck. Layer an oversized sweater or a masculine button down over your turtleneck and dress it up with a statement coat. Scroll through and shop three ways to layer your turtleneck, inspired by the Marc Jacobs runway.