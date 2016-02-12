See All 23 Gorgeous Dresses from New York Fashion Week's 2016 Red Dress Collection Show

The proverbial house inside New York’s Skylight at Moynihan Station got fuller Thursday evening as 23 stars, including Candace Cameron Bure, Fran Drescher, Olivia Culpo, and Alexa PenaVega (above), paraded onto the runway for the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection fashion show. Proving that New York Fashion Week offers more than a new season of designs and Kardashian-Jenner sightings, this year’s Red Dress models slipped into their one-of-a-kind crimson creations and hit the catwalk to raise awareness and funds for women’s heart health.

“I’m here to bring awareness to women and heart disease because we don’t know that much about it. We just kind of put it on the back-burner,” Wheel of Fortune's Vanna White told InStyle before walking in the show. “We need to be aware of it and take care of ourselves and get check-ups and eat good and exercise and do all those things. I’m here to help everybody stay alive.”

Cameron Bure reigned the runway in her Badgley Mischka ensemble, but she divulged that her fashion-forward Full House character D.J. Tanner (whom she's reprising for the upcoming Fuller House series) probably would not have done as well since she'd be "a little more nervous.” The actress explained: “I’m kind of used to crowds. I don’t think she is.”

See who else walked the runway below—and support their causes at goredforwomen.org​.