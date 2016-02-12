See All 23 Gorgeous Dresses from New York Fashion Week's 2016 Red Dress Collection Show

Jonathan Borge
Feb 12, 2016 @ 2:15 pm

The proverbial house inside New York’s Skylight at Moynihan Station got fuller Thursday evening as 23 stars, including Candace Cameron Bure, Fran Drescher, Olivia Culpo, and Alexa PenaVega (above), paraded onto the runway for the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection fashion show. Proving that New York Fashion Week offers more than a new season of designs and Kardashian-Jenner sightings, this year’s Red Dress models slipped into their one-of-a-kind crimson creations and hit the catwalk to raise awareness and funds for women’s heart health.

“I’m here to bring awareness to women and heart disease because we don’t know that much about it. We just kind of put it on the back-burner,” Wheel of Fortune's Vanna White told InStyle before walking in the show. “We need to be aware of it and take care of ourselves and get check-ups and eat good and exercise and do all those things. I’m here to help everybody stay alive.”

Cameron Bure reigned the runway in her Badgley Mischka ensemble, but she divulged that her fashion-forward Full House character D.J. Tanner (whom she's reprising for the upcoming Fuller House series) probably would not have done as well since she'd be "a little more nervous.” The actress explained: “I’m kind of used to crowds. I don’t think she is.”

See who else walked the runway below—and support their causes at goredforwomen.org​.

Alexa PenaVega 

PenaVega's Gustavo Cadile design was the first to hit the runway. 

Olivia Culpo

Culpo mastered the art of walking in a Marchesa gown—but don't think it was easy work. "I never anticipated that this dress would be so complicated to wear off the runway because there are people all over it backstage and everybody keeps stepping on the train of this dress, so I didn't think that was going to happen," she told InStyle before she hit the runway. But ultimately, the evening turned out to be unforgettable.

Serayah 

Just as she does to her scenes on Empire, singer and actress Serayah brought this Reem Acra piece to life.

Fran Drescher 

Fran Drescher momentarily reprised her The Nanny role on the runway by cheekily pretending to fall over and applying makeup and lipstick along the way. "I'm not trying to be Kate Moss. I'm happy if I just go out there and make people laugh," she told InStyle backstage.

Ta'Rhonda Jones

Leave it to Ta'Rhonda Jones, who portrays Cookie Lyon's assistant on Empire, to bring some sass to the runway. The actress debuted a one-of-a-kind Conrad Booker dress with straw decorations adorning the bottom. 

VANNA WHITE 

"I loved it!" Vanna White said of her reaction to seeing the sleeveless Lee-Lim design for the first time. "I saw a drawing of it and I said, 'Yep! You're going to make that for me? Great!" 

Skylar Diggins

Professional basketball player Skylar Diggins channeled her inner supermodel and effortlessly showcased this Michael Costello number.

Gail Simmons

Think a chef doesn't have what it takes to walk in a model's shoes? Think again. Food & Wine's Gail Simmons sashayed in this Nicole Miller dress with panache.

Madison Beer

16-year-old Madison Beer glowed in this Halston Heritage piece with a major slit. 

Debbie Gibson 

Singer Debbie Gibson took a strapless and sheer approach to the runway in this Jay Godfrey winner. 

Mary Alice Stephenson 

Stylist Mary Alice Stephenson knows exactly how to add the finishing touches behind the scenes, but for one night, the tables turned. Here, Stephenson proved she's learned a thing or two from her clients and killed it in this Naeem Khan stunner.

Florence Henderson 

While the Brady Bunch weren't on hand to cheer her on, all hands were clapping for Henderson, who hilariously strutted her stuff in this dark-tinted Pamella Roland gown. 

Candace Cameron Bure 

Could Candace Bure be any sweeter? We didn't think so, but the actress was gleaming moments before her catwalk showdown. "They gave me a couple to choose from and this is the one that I love," she said of her Badgley Mischka dress. "It's comfortable—that's what's most important."

Misty Copeland

Karlie Kloss transformed from ballerina to supermodel—and so can Misty Copeland. The dancer rocked a dark, strapless David Meister piece. 

Marilu Henner 

So why did Henner love her Escada number? "I like the simplicity of it," she told us. 

Monica

R&B crooner Monica not only wowed in this Dennis Basso finale dress, but also closed the show with a high-note performance. 

Lele Pons

Black Halo Eve was the designer of choice for Pons's moment. 

Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach 

Miss Universe 2015 proved that her title is well deserved in this Carmen Marc Valvo stunner.

Sofia Richie

It's clear that Sofia Richie has learned a thing or two from her older sister, Nicole. The blonde beauty lent her L.A. cool to the runway in this Tabitha Webb dress. 

Tamron Hall

Today show host Tamron Hall wasn't afraid to get down and dance as she walked past the front row in this gorgeous Marc Bouwer piece. 

Maisy and Lennon Stella

Nashville stars and IRL sisters Maisy and Lennon Stella debuted their strong bond in BCBGeneration dresses. 

Kit Hoover

Kit Hoover's Kanjana "Cake" Carlos dress was nothing but classic. 

Gigi Gorgeous 

This is how you bring it. Gigi Gorgeous's Laurel DeWitt dress literally made noise as it made its way down the runway. As for that look-at-me headpiece? Talk about unforgettable.

