These Are the Looks Every Fashion Girl Will Be Wearing Next Fall

Minimalism is once again having a moment at Tibi, which is why we consistently fall in love with founder Amy Smilovic and her collections season after season. The Fall 2017 runway show was a perfectly edited mix of said minimalism coupled with a peppering of edgy accents; think oversized creamy coats with s-shaped buttons, tailored shirtdresses that layered with other pieces like nobody’s business, and menswear with a kick via bright shoes. Below, our favorite looks from the show.