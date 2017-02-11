These Are the Looks Every Fashion Girl Will Be Wearing Next Fall

Fernanda Calfat/Getty
Kim Peiffer
Feb 11, 2017 @ 5:30 pm

Minimalism is once again having a moment at Tibi, which is why we consistently fall in love with founder Amy Smilovic and her collections season after season. The Fall 2017 runway show was a perfectly edited mix of said minimalism coupled with a peppering of edgy accents; think oversized creamy coats with s-shaped buttons, tailored shirtdresses that layered with other pieces like nobody’s business, and menswear with a kick via bright shoes. Below, our favorite looks from the show.

1 of 7 Fernanda Calfat/Getty

Tibi Fall 2017

2 of 7 Fernanda Calfat/Getty

Tibi Fall 2017

3 of 7 Fernanda Calfat/Getty

Tibi Fall 2017

4 of 7 Fernanda Calfat/Getty

Tibi Fall 2017

5 of 7 Fernanda Calfat/Getty

Tibi Fall 2017

6 of 7 Fernanda Calfat/Getty

Tibi Fall 2017

7 of 7 Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images

Tibi Fall 2017

