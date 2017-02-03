7 Snacks Fashion Girls Eat (and the Clutches to Carry Them In)

Andrea Cheng
Feb 03, 2017 @ 1:00 pm

Yes, fashion girls eat. And no, it's not just lettuce or carrots. Or, I don't know, some vegetable-fruit-hybrid juice (isn't drinking a meal a form of eating?). But during New York Fashion Week—or any of the weeks that make up Fashion Month—we can't even do that, because there's just no time for food when there are fashion shows to attend, celebrities to greet (slash, casually ignore), and street-style photographers to pretend to hurry past. 

But in all seriousness, when you're on your eighth show of the day and it's only 2 p.m., the only thing that will save you from fading is a snack—a chic one, of course. And most importantly, one that you can conveniently stow in your teeny-tiny clutch and sneak a bite between shows.

You're probably wondering: What are chic snacks? Well, keep reading to find out, along with the clutches to house them. 

A Cluster of Almonds + Tiny Ring-Handle Purse

Almonds—small, but mighty with a protein-packed energy boost with every bite. Another cool thing about a very healthy snack? When you can color-coordinate them with your purse. 

Shop the combo: Almonds, $17; amazon.com. Simon Miller purse, $390; modaoperandi.com.

Haribo Gummy Bears + Rainbow Studded Clutch

For the fashion girls who still eat processed sugar, gummy bears are the go-to: timeless and fuss-free, like your time-worn button-down shirt. Buy them in tiny travel-size packs, so you can tuck them away in a colorful, rainbow-spiked clutch—it's happiness, inside and out. 

Shop the combo: Haribo gummy bears, $18 for 24 packs; amazon.com. Christian Louboutin clutch, $1,250; nordstrom.com.

Swedish Fish + Statement Clutch

And if it's not gummy bears, then it's the Swedish fish, another classic. Plus, the bold cherry-red hue = the perfect punchy accent to a simple black clutch (that and the Gucci logo). 

Shop the combo: Swedish fish, $10 for 24 packs; amazon.com. Gucci clutch, $795; mytheresa.com.

Justin's Peanut Butter + Leopard-Print Pouch

The best way to deal with high-level stress situations: comfort foods (individual peanut butter squeeze packs, aka the equivalent to a spoonful of peanut butter) and comfort fashions (familiar prints, like leopard).

Shop the combo:  Justin's peanut butter packs, $1; target.com. Clare V. pouch, $245; nordstrom.com.

Sakara Life Bars + Boxy Clutch

Sakara Life, the makers of the healthiest (gluten-free, plant-based, dairy- and GMO-free) and prettiest packaged bars. Tuck away one of each kind (in case the mood to detox, to up your collagen, or to improve cognitive function strikes) into a roomier, expandable clutch.

Shop the combo: Sakara Life bars, $29 for six; sakaralife.com. 3.1 Phillip Lim purse, $895; shopbop.com.

Dried Mango + Spacious Suede Clutch

OK, obviously we're not recommending putting slices of dried mango directly in your purse. Don't be deceived by this picture—this pretty pink suede clutch is actually oversized in shape—and can conveniently hold an entire pack (and we're not talking about a travel-sized version, either) of dried mango. Plus, we love the striking citrus-y hue against the soft shade.

Shop the combo: Peeled Snacks dried mango, $20 for 10 packs; amazon.com. Mansur Gavriel clutch, $695; matchesfashion.com.

Fruit Leathers + Iridescent Clutch

It's the healthy, more responsible version of Fruit Roll-Ups, so a fun treat like this deserves an equally fun clutch.

Shop the combo: Cherry fruit leather, $5 for 5; nuts.com. Sophia Webster clutch, $325; net-a-porter.com.

