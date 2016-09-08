The 7 Pieces Our Fashion Editors Bought for New York Fashion Week

InStyle Staff
Sep 08, 2016 @ 10:15 am

We've long since graduated, but if you replace "school" with "New York Fashion Week," then, why yes, we do partake in back-to-school shopping. Except instead of bouquets of freshly sharpened pencils or uncreased stationery, our "to buy" list includes beautifully sculptured, supremely minimalist gold circle earrings, an incredibly versatile asymmetrical skirt (that can be worn with a sleeveless top in New York and with a knit tunic come London Fashion Week), and the perfect pair of pinstriped pants (say that five times fast)—all the pieces to make the anxiety and stress of shuttling between shows all throughout Manhattan (and one Roosevelt Island) just a touch easier to bear. Keep reading to see what we're buying (and already bought) to wear for the spring 2017 shows at NYFW.

Elegant, Ladylike Shoes

"I'm planning to alternate between these two beautiful shoes from Chanel. I love the ladylike slingback silhouette and the cool pearl-studded straps on the pointed-toe flat. They're both incredibly elegant, elevated, and are versatile enough to complement all of my fashion week looks." —Melissa Rubini, fashion director

A Longline Military-Inspired Coat

"I am dying for this Dries coat. Military is huge for fall and since I'm 6'2", I feel like the long length of this officer's overcoat will look elegant and not over-the-top." —Sam Broekema, accessories director

Minimalist Gold Circle Earrings

"After years of doing delicate jewelry, I've been liking larger pieces lately. These hoop earrings are so unusual in that they lay flat on top of the earlobe, instead of circling through. I'll depend on them to elevate my usual uniform of streamlined skirts and tees." —Stephanie Trong, fashion features editor

A Versatile Asymmetrical Skirt

"This skirt is so versatile (and chic!), it's perfect for fashion week. I can wear it with a sleeveless slim top tucked in for New York, for a night event with a fluid strapless top, and in London, with a long tunic sweater layered over." —Ali Pew, senior style editor

A Beautiful Military Jacket

"I wish I had some reason behind my love for military jackets, but I cannot explain it. They are my number-one splurge item each season that I never feel the need to justify. This Sacai jacket is the perfect transitional piece that I can wear during high temps and not feel like I am going to drop dead from overheating. It's so damn cool, I think this is my favorite purchase I’ve made all year— I can’t wait for it to arrive in the mail." —Elana Zajdman, accessories editor

The Perfect Pair of Pinstriped Pants

“I’m not sure when or how, but at some point between the fall shows last February and now, I have become singularly, obsessively focused on finding the perfect pair of pinstriped pants: effortless, but not too relaxed—but not all buttoned up and pressed like something a banker would wear, either! After a whole lot of Goldilocksing (too wide, too skinny, too long, too short, too weird…) with the myriad options out there this season, I think this straight-leg design from Parisian label Jacquemus may be the winner. Next step? Finding just the right chunky heel loafers to wear with it.” —Alison Syrett, fashion writer

A Sharp Blazer

"I took a break from blazers for the past few years, but I’m ready to embrace the sleek menswear jacket again—just in time for NYFW. I love that this one is slightly oversized and long, which would perfectly offset a mini, but would look so chic with a pair of wide-leg pants. And with the velvet trimming, the double-breasted silhouette, and the sharp shoulders, this blazer exudes so much cool, making it stand out from the rest." —Andrea Cheng, associate fashion editor

