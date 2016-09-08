The 7 Pieces Our Fashion Editors Bought for New York Fashion Week

We've long since graduated, but if you replace "school" with "New York Fashion Week," then, why yes, we do partake in back-to-school shopping. Except instead of bouquets of freshly sharpened pencils or uncreased stationery, our "to buy" list includes beautifully sculptured, supremely minimalist gold circle earrings, an incredibly versatile asymmetrical skirt (that can be worn with a sleeveless top in New York and with a knit tunic come London Fashion Week), and the perfect pair of pinstriped pants (say that five times fast)—all the pieces to make the anxiety and stress of shuttling between shows all throughout Manhattan (and one Roosevelt Island) just a touch easier to bear. Keep reading to see what we're buying (and already bought) to wear for the spring 2017 shows at NYFW.