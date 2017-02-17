The Best Shoes of New York Fashion Week

Peter White/WireImage (2); MCV Photo; Matteo Volta/IMAXTREE.COM
Accessories Team
Feb 17, 2017 @ 1:30 pm

There is no such thing as "too many shoes" and nothing made that clearer than this season's assortment of stems. Super high stilettos, clunky flatforms, and preppy flats ruled the runways this season. Here, InStyle's accessories team rounds up their favorite shoes from New York Fashion Week. 

VIDEO: How Gigi Hadid Mentally Prepares for Fashion Week

Keep scrolling to view the very best of NYFW.

 

1 of 12 Imaxtree

Michael Kors 

2 of 12 Fernanda Calfat/Getty

Tibi 

3 of 12 Matteo Volta/IMAXTREE.COM

Zadig & Voltaire

4 of 12 MCV Photo

Victoria Beckham

5 of 12 MCV Photo

Jason Wu 

6 of 12 MCV Photo

Brock Collection

7 of 12 Peter White/Getty Images

Altuzarra

8 of 12 Peter White/Getty Images

Monse

9 of 12 Peter White/WireImage

Tory Burch

10 of 12 Peter White/FilmMagic

Proenza Schouler

11 of 12 Peter White/WireImage

Carolina Herrera

12 of 12 Peter White/WireImage

Coach

