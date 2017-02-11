Designers' Firsts: Jonathan Simkhai on When He Knew He Wanted to Be a Designer

"Designers' Firsts" is a series where seasoned designers recall their first major milestones in their careers (read Thakoon Panichgul and Josep Font of Delpozo). Next up: Jonathan Simkhai, who will show his fall 2017 collection at 5 p.m. ET on Feb. 11 during New York Fashion Week.

The first time I knew I wanted to be a designer: At age 14 when I worked at a local boutique doing the window displays.

My first sketch was of: A blazer with a mini skirt.

The first thing I ever designed was: A dress for my friend that I made by deconstructing my own shirt.

My first mentor was: Susan Joy.

courtesy Jonathan Simkhai

My first show at New York Fashion Week was in: Fall 2011.

The first celebrity to ever wear my designs: Drew Barrymore wearing a dress she bought herself.

The first lesson I learned the hard way: Spending too much time on one design. An overworked piece is never a good thing. You have to know when to move on.

The first thing I ever Instagrammed was: Something that has since been deleted forever!