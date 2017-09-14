Celebrities Sitting Front Row at New York Fashion Week 

Tom Ford is unarguably the king of glamour and he kicked off New York Fashion Week super glamorously this season.

Friends and longtime muses (like InStyle October 2017 cover star Julianne Moore) to the designer glided into the Park Avenue Armory on Wednesday, in cocktail-appropriate attire approved by the man once famously quoted as saying, “I’m a perfectionist to the point of insanity.”

Moore obviously looked near perfect in a black velvet dress, while the original supermodels Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen waltzed around in shimmering silver and pinkish looks, respectively. Other guests, like Ciara, Karlie Kloss, Kim Kardashian West, and Ansel Elgort looked Fucking Fabulous, which is the name of Ford’s latest fragrance—in case you haven’t heard.

At the VFiles show, Tinashe wore an off-the-shoulder graphic coat with a very little LBD and silver sequin boots that we suspect are the hard-to-miss Saint Laurent pair everyone’s been wearing this year.

Meanwhile, BFFs Millie Bobby Brown and Paris Jackson caught up in the front row at Calvin Klein, where Kaia Gerber made her runway debut with her proud brother, Presley Gerber, in the front row as well.

Jessica Chastain (above), Katie Holmes, Donna Karan, and Diane von Furstenberg filled the front row at Ralph Lauren.

To close out the week, Marc Jacobs welcomed Emily Ratajkowski, Zosia Mamet, Cindy Crawford, and a parade of people we'd love to sit next to. 

RELATED VIDEO: Go Behind the Scenes at Julianna Moore's Cover Shoot

Scroll down to see all the stars in the front row at Fashion Month.

1 of 78 Ben Gabbe/Getty

Charli XCX 

at Marc Jacobs.

2 of 78 Ben Gabbe/Getty

Hari Nef

at Marc Jacobs.

3 of 78 Ben Gabbe/Getty

Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford 

at Marc Jacobs.

4 of 78 Ben Gabbe/Getty

Zosia Mamet 

at Marc Jacobs.

5 of 78 Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Courtney Love

at Marc Jacobs.

6 of 78 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Nicki Minaj 

at Marc Jacobs.

7 of 78 Ben Gabbe/Getty

Dianna Agron 

at Marc Jacobs.

8 of 78 Steven Ferdman/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Coco Rocha and Zac Posen 

at Marchesa.

9 of 78 Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Nina Dobrev 

at Marchesa.

10 of 78 Steven Ferdman/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Peyton List and Victoria Justice 

at Marchesa.

11 of 78 Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Olivia Culpo 

at Marchesa.

12 of 78 Clint Spaulding/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Katie Holmes 

at Ralph Lauren.

13 of 78 Clint Spaulding/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Donna Karan and Diane von Furstenberg

at Ralph Lauren.

14 of 78 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Naomi Watts, Nicole Kidman, and Catherine Zeta-Jones 

at Michael Kors. 

15 of 78 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Carys and Catherine Zeta-Jones 

at Michael Kors.

16 of 78 Dave Kotinsky/Getty

Selena Gomez 

at Coach.

17 of 78 Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan

Sabrina Carpenter, Emma Roberts, and Charli XCX

at Coach.

18 of 78 Amber De Vos/Patrick McMullan

Lily Aldridge, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, and Michelle Monaghan 

at Carolina Herrera. 

19 of 78 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Cameron Dallas 

at Carolina Herrera. 

20 of 78 Brian Ach/Getty

Jamie Chung 

at Baja East.

21 of 78 Brian Ach/Getty

Teyana Taylor and Chanel Iman

at Baja East. 

22 of 78 Mireya Acierto/Getty

Solange 

at Maryam Nassir Zadeh.

23 of 78 Andrew Toth/Getty

Shanina Shaik and Nina Agdal 

at Zimmermann.

24 of 78 Desiree Navarro/WireImage

Maria Cornejo and Paula Abdul 

at Zero + Maria Cornejo.

25 of 78 Michael Loccisano/Getty

J. Alexander, Alfre Woodard, Rachel Lindsay, and Bryan Abasolo

at Badgley Mischka.

26 of 78 Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Lil Yachty, ASAP Ferg and Diplo

at Helmut Lang Seen By Shayne Oliver.

27 of 78 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Lily Aldridge, Nicky Hilton Rothschild and Michelle Monaghan

at Oscar de la Renta.

28 of 78 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Nicky Hilton and Paris Hilton

at Oscar de la Renta.

29 of 78 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Nicki Minaj

at Oscar de la Renta.

30 of 78 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Zosia Mamet

at Oscar de la Renta.

31 of 78 Desiree Navarro/WireImage

Ellie Kemper

at Lela Rose.

32 of 78 Cindy Ord/Getty

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross

at Zadig & Voltaire.

33 of 78 Cindy Ord/Getty

Nina Agdal

at Zadig & Voltaire.

34 of 78 Michael Stewart/WireImage

Shay Mitchell, Sarah Snyder and Rosario Dawson

at Anna Sui.

35 of 78 Getty

Kate Bosworth and Jaime King

at Jason Wu.

36 of 78 Getty

Kate Bosworth, Jaime King, Caroline de Maigret, Sofía Sanchez de Betak, and Laura Love

at Jason Wu.

37 of 78 Getty

Jenna Dewan Tatum and Malin Akerman

at Cushnie et Ochs.

38 of 78 Getty

Carla Santana and Shay Mitchell

at Cushnie et Ochs.

39 of 78 Pierre Suu/GC Images

Kim Kardashian West

at Alexander Wang.

40 of 78 Getty

Sofia Richie

at Alexander Wang.

41 of 78 Getty

Chloe x Halle and Vanessa Hudgens

at Jeremy Scott.

42 of 78 Getty

Nicky and Paris Hilton

at Jeremy Scott.

43 of 78 Getty

Vanessa Hudgens

at Jeremy Scott.

44 of 78 Getty

Tory Burch and Emily Blunt

at Tory Burch.

45 of 78 Getty

Jordana Brewster

at Tory Burch.

46 of 78 Getty

David and Brooklyn Beckham

at Victoria Beckham.

47 of 78 Getty

Amy Sedaris

at Adam Selman.

48 of 78 Getty

Carmen Carrera

at Adam Selman.

49 of 78 Getty

Lauren Jauregui and Ally Brooke

at Philipp Plein.

50 of 78 Getty

Yo Gotti and Nicki Minaj

at Philipp Plein.

51 of 78 Getty

Paris Hilton

at Philipp Plein.

52 of 78 Getty

Ashley Graham

at Prabal Gurung.

53 of 78 Getty

Olivia Palermo and Jaime King

at Prabal Gurung.

54 of 78 Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Millie Bobby Brown and Paris Jackson

at Calvin Klein.

55 of 78 Gilbert Carrasquillo

Karlie Kloss

at Calvin Klein.

56 of 78 Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty

Brooke Shields

at Calvin Klein.

57 of 78 Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Presley Gerber

at Calvin Klein.

58 of 78 Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Christina Ricci

at Calvin Klein.

59 of 78 Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Trevor Noah, Lupita Nyong'o, and Jake Gyllenhaal

at Calvin Klein.

60 of 78 Michael Loccisano/Getty

Cindy Crawford

at Brock Collection.

61 of 78 Michael Loccisano/Getty

Rachel Bilson and Devon Windsor

at Brock Collection.

62 of 78 Newspictures/Splash News

Karlie Kloss 

at Tom Ford. 

63 of 78 Billy Farrell/BFA/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian West 

at Tom Ford. 

64 of 78 Billy Farrell/BFA/Shutterstock

Doutzen Kroes 

at Tom Ford. 

65 of 78 Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Julianne Moore 

at Tom Ford. 

66 of 78 Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Helena Christensen and Cindy Crawford 

at Tom Ford. 

67 of 78 Billy Farrell/BFA/Shutterstock

Ciara 

at Tom Ford. 

68 of 78 Billy Farrell/BFA/Shutterstock

Ansel Elgort and Sistine Stallone 

at Tom Ford. 

69 of 78 Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Yolanda Hadid 

at Desigual. 

70 of 78 Mireya Acierto/Getty

Brooke Shields 

at Sachin & Babi. 

71 of 78 Robin Marchant/Getty

Katie Holmes

CFDA and LIFEWTR’s designer presentation.

72 of 78 Paul Morigi/WireImage

Cardi B

73 of 78 Paul Morigi

Caroline de Maigret

74 of 78 Paul Morigi/WireImage

Ashley Graham

75 of 78 Paul Morigi/WireImage

Ryan Destiny

76 of 78 Paul Morigi/WireImage

Skylar Diggins

77 of 78 Paul Morigi/WireImage

Sita Abellan

78 of 78 Roy Rochlin/Getty

Tinashe at VFiles.

at VFiles. 

