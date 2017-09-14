Celebrities Sitting Front Row at New York Fashion Week 

Tom Ford is unarguably the king of glamour and he kicked off New York Fashion Week super glamorously this season.

Friends and longtime muses (like InStyle October 2017 cover star Julianne Moore) to the designer glided into the Park Avenue Armory on Wednesday, in cocktail-appropriate attire approved by the man once famously quoted as saying, “I’m a perfectionist to the point of insanity.”

Moore obviously looked near perfect in a black velvet dress, while the original supermodels Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen waltzed around in shimmering silver and pinkish looks, respectively. Other guests, like Ciara, Karlie Kloss, Kim Kardashian West, and Ansel Elgort looked Fucking Fabulous, which is the name of Ford’s latest fragrance—in case you haven’t heard.

At the VFiles show, Tinashe wore an off-the-shoulder graphic coat with a very little LBD and silver sequin boots that we suspect are the hard-to-miss Saint Laurent pair everyone’s been wearing this year.

Meanwhile, BFFs Millie Bobby Brown and Paris Jackson caught up in the front row at Calvin Klein, where Kaia Gerber made her runway debut with her proud brother, Presley Gerber, in the front row as well.

Jessica Chastain (above), Katie Holmes, Donna Karan, and Diane von Furstenberg filled the front row at Ralph Lauren.

To close out the week, Marc Jacobs welcomed Emily Ratajkowski, Zosia Mamet, Cindy Crawford, and a parade of people we'd love to sit next to.

Scroll down to see all the stars in the front row at Fashion Month.