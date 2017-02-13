These Are the Dresses We Drooled Over at Carolina Herrera

Perhaps its because we’re in the middle of awards season and therefore already dreaming of frothy gowns we want to see celebs wearing down the red carpet, but regardless of the reason, we’re in the mood to be swept off our feet by gala-worthy gowns. It was fitting then, that Carolina Herrera’s Fall 2017 runway show whet our appetites for such attire.

From an airy pale pink crepe dress to some bolder choices (teal and even oxblood) thrown in the mix, see the gowns from her collection (many of them accented with bows) that made us start fantasizing about the perfect occasion to wear one.