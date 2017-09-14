Bucket Hats Will Be Your Next Go-To Accessory

Courtesy of Rosie Assoulin
InStyle Staff
Sep 14, 2017 @ 6:45 pm

They say "cool-ness" is an attitude but it also wouldn't help if you had an accessory in tow to back it up.

Bucket hats were the accessory that topped off the cool factor during New York Fashion Week for the 2018 spring-summer season. Models trotted down the runway in modern-day separates (T-shirts, slouchy button-downs, even a rain jacket to keep things functional) while sporting next spring's go-to: the bucket hat.

VIDEO: Watch Our Recap of NYFW September 2017

 

To see all the ways designers accessorized with bucket hats, keep scrolling down.

1 of 4 Brian Ach/Getty

Hellessy 

2 of 4 Courtesy of Rosie Assoulin

Rosie Assoulin

3 of 4 Albert Urso/Getty

Matthew Adams Dolan

4 of 4 Peter White/Getty

Fenty Puma by Rihanna

