The Chicest Street Style Moments of New York Fashion Week

Well, here’s what you get when you issue a rallying cry in the name of fashion (aka New York Fashion Week): an army of the ultra-chic marching around the concrete city and giving us a major lesson or two in Street Style 101—because why just simply shirt-and-jeans when you could turtleneck-and-vinyl-skinnies? Striped-faux-fur-and-minidress? Or even hoodie-and-power-suit?

Here, the chicest of the chic serving up major street style inspo.