Our Favorite Looks from Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren continued his see-now-buy-now show for the second time with his RTW Spring 2017 show, held in his flagship store on the Upper East Side in NYC. The stunning space was covered in over 100,000 orchids (not too shabby) but the looks were equally exotic as the décor.

There were plenty of neutral sandy-colored staples, but he also threw in plenty of bolder hues to mix things up. Pale printed gold numbers came out in the form of strapless dresses and petal skirts, while plenty of rich colors made an appearance as well (including an orange satin poncho worn by Bella Hadid). One of the most talked about looks of the evening was a richly hued purple evening gown with dramatic draping (above). See our favorites from the show.