Kendall Jenner Slays the Runway at Alexander Wang's Show (Plus, Madonna and Lourdes Front Row!)

From the man who celebrated his brand's 10-year anniversary with pole dancers, Alexander Wang is a designer who knows how to put on a show. After teasing his fall 2016 campaign with a cast of very famous characters, like one Kylie Jenner (to cement their friendship, he also gifted her a custom-made a graffiti "King Kylie" denim jacket), her beau Tyga, Tinashe, and Zoe Kravitz, there was no doubt that his spring 2017 show was not only going to seat the coolest stars in the front row at New York Fashion Week, but stage the coolest models, like besties Binx Walton, Anna Ewers, Lexi Boling, and Kendall Jenner (a discreet Snap confirmed it before showtime). As expected, New York's designer darling Alex Wang lived up to the hype with the arrival of his Adidas collection and an epic after-party, complete with 7/11 slurpees and McDonald's breakfast sandwiches. Read on to find out everything you need to know about his show.

1. A fire truck was parked at the entrance of Pier 94 (located off the West Side highway), which had showgoers perplexed: Was it a prop? Was this show literally going to be on fire? In the end, the fire truck wasn't anything, but maybe perhaps a decoy.

2. As predicted, members of the #WangSquad made an appearance—Kylie Jenner, Tyga, and Tinashe—along with other big names like Nicki Minaj, Jourdan Dunn, and Die Antwoord.

9:41 PM | @kinggoldchains & @kyliejenner sit front row at #WANGSS17. A photo posted by ALEXANDER WANG (@alexanderwangny) on Sep 10, 2016 at 6:42pm PDT

9:20 PM | @officialjdunn & @tinashenow arrive to the #WANGSS17 show. A photo posted by ALEXANDER WANG (@alexanderwangny) on Sep 10, 2016 at 6:24pm PDT

3. But it was Madonna and her 19-year-old daughter Lourdes Leon who showed up at the 11th hour, pushing the show back even further until nearly 9:50 p.m. (50 minutes after the planned start time).

9:48 PM | @madonna & Lourdes Leon sit front row at the #WANGSS17 show. A photo posted by ALEXANDER WANG (@alexanderwangny) on Sep 10, 2016 at 6:53pm PDT

4. Models got impromptu haircuts backstage, resigning their strands to legendary hair stylist Guido Palau, who gave each one a shaggy cut for Wang's surf-girl, beach-inspired show. Also cool: Every model got to wear a graffiti spray-painted tee, with the words Wang Squad, Wang Fest, or Salty stamped across the chest, during prep time.

Ben Gabbe/Getty

5. The show opened to "Tomboy" by Princess Nokia, with a line-up of refreshing takes on shirting, including spliced shirtdresses, micro mini skirts cut from shirttails, and strappy wrap-around bikinis. It segued into loungewear (with lace-trimmed chemises, bath robes, and slip dresses) and then beach apparel, with bikini-clad girls screen-printed on tees, cropped half-zip windbreakers, and drysuit-inspired knit dresses, complete with neon lanyards and surfer-style ankle-cuff flip-flops. Finally, it ended with a series of eveningwear, with mermaid-like sequin pailette evening skirts and gowns.

1 2 3 4 5 @ALEXANDERWANGNY SS17 👊🏻 #WANGSS17 #ALEXANDERWANG @pg_dmcasting A photo posted by Samuel Ellis Scheinman (@samuel_ellis) on Sep 10, 2016 at 7:17pm PDT

6. When Kendall walked, Kylie snapped her big sister's stroll, cheering from the audience: "Kenny!" she yelled.

A video posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats 👑 (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Sep 10, 2016 at 8:20pm PDT

7. For the finale, Wang screened the campaign video announcing his collaboration with Adidas Originals. A beat later, a squad of models stormed out, each outfitted in one of the pieces from the 84-item Adidas Originals x Alexander Wang capsule collection, all of which featured the iconic Adidas Originals logo turned upside down. An initial drop of nine pieces starts today, Sept 11 in N.Y.C., with a pop-up truck making pit stops in Manhattan and Williamsburg (find out times and locations by calling 917-325-3342 and following @adidasOriginals and @AlexanderWangNY on Instagram and Snapchat.

#adidasoriginalsxaw A video posted by ALEXANDER WANG (@alexanderwangny) on Sep 10, 2016 at 6:58pm PDT

My last show of the night @alexanderwangny teases us with his #adidas collab. #wangsquad #nyfw #alexanderwangxadidas P.S. Hiii @_charlottecarey so proud of u! A video posted by Aimee Song (@songofstyle) on Sep 10, 2016 at 7:11pm PDT

8. The show space opened up to an after-party, coined "#WangFest" that was set up like a trailer park. Slurpees were handed out at a 7/11 truck and a pop-up McDonald's had a surprising buffet of options on its menu: hamburger, cheeseburger, McGriddle, and fries, which Kylie was spotted snacking on with Tyga in the VIP section. Custom Bic lighters emblazoned with "Alexander Wang" were also distributed in the crowd.

9. White graffitied Lexus SUVs were parked throughout, where showgoers were free to tag with spray paint.

10. You were able to buy Adidas Originals x Alexander Wang show at the after-party. It looks like Kanye West wasn't the only one to have show merch.

11. And it wouldn't be an Alex Wang after-party without some surprise performances. Singer CL (aka Chaelin Lee) took to the stage, followed by Desiigner, who spat the lyrics to "Panda" while throwing water from the stage.