Everything You Need To Know About NYFW Fall 2020
Yes, it's still happening.
Ah, the end of the summer. The time of year where we mourn the impending end of our warm days in the sun but also get to see all the new fashion hitting the New York Fashion Week runways in Septemeber. This year, though, you may be wondering how exactly this is going to happen when coronavirus restrictions have made it so large gatherings in New York are prohibited. Well, when there is a fashion will there is a way.
We've got all your questions about what exactly NYFW is this season answered for you below.
Is Fashion Week canceled?
Definitely not, but don’t expect standards of NYFW’s past! While nearly all of 2020’s events have been postponed or canceled, Fashion Week is here to stay -- with some serious restrictions, of course. There’s no question that in the midst of a pandemic, Fashion Week will be different this year as it is imperative to ensure safe environments for the well-being of others. Scheduled for September 13-17, 2020, NYFW will take place in compliance with New York state guidelines.
What will Fashion Week look like this year?
New York Fashion Week will include both virtual and live events, with in-person shows and presentations at various spaces with limited capacity. Gone are the days of packed houses, bustling with audience members.
According to the press release issued by Governor Cuomo on Wednesday, August 25, NYFW will feature “live and virtual programming in strict compliance with New York State Health and Safety guidelines, including outdoor events capped at 50 persons and indoor events at 50 percent capacity and no spectators.”
Cuomo stated, “New York City is the fashion capital of the world and New York Fashion Week celebrates the ingenuity of this city, and our unmatched creative talent. When COVID-19 hit New York, so many of our cherished events were forced to cancel or be postponed. The pandemic is far from over, but we’re proud to support event organizer IMG in moving forward with NYFW, in adherence with strict state public health guidance. Safety, as always, is our top priority and we commend the hosts, and all participating designers, for their innovative, New York Smart solutions to bring this event to life.”
Without a doubt, adhering to the public health guidelines will be the new normal for all fashion weeks and similar events to come, but what New York Fashion Week will lack in physical attendees, it is bound to make up for in an abundance of covetable creations.
Who is showing during New York Fashion Week?
Following the mandatory reopening protocol for New York Forward Phase 4, NYFW will feature ADEAM, Aknvas, Badgley Mischka, Bibhu Mohapatra, Bronx and Banco, C+ plus Series, Chloe Gosselin, Chocheng, Christian Cowan, Cinq a Sept, Claudia Li, Christian Siriano, Concept Korea, Faith Connexion, Frere, Jason Wu, Jonathan Simkhai, Kim Shui, Lavie By CK, Libertine, Marina Moscone, Maxhosa Africa, Monse, Nicole Miller, Oqliq, PH5, Private Policy, Proenza Schouler, Raisavanessa, Rebecca Minkoff, RVNG Couture, Studio One Eighty Nine, Tadashi Shoji, Tanya Taylor, Tiffany Brown Designs, Veronica Beard, Victor Glemaud, and Vivienne Hu, as well as other designers.
As the release affirms, “NYFW will follow specific guidance regarding low-risk indoor arts and entertainment, media production and outdoor food service. Further, there will be no spectators for any NYFW-affiliated indoor events; and a limited number of private events held outdoors on the Spring Place rooftop will adhere to reduced capacity guidelines of no more than 50 people.”
The official calendar from the CFDA was also posted on their social media.
Will you be able to watch NYFW shows?
Shows and presentations displayed in virtual capacities can be accessed via NYFW.com.