The Top 14 Trends of NYFW and How to Wear Them Now

Maria Valentino/MCV Photo(3); Peter White/FilmMagic (2); Edward James/WireImage; Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/FilmMagic
InStyle Staff
Feb 18, 2017 @ 10:30 am

Even if you read fashion week reviews religiously and tune in to social media coverage, there are so many collections to see and shop (thanks, Tommy and Ralph!) that puzzling out big picture trends can be overwhelming. Sure, you could spend six hours sorting all your favorite runway looks into neat little categories—and, sigh, another six deciding just the right pieces to purchase—but you're a busy woman with big plans for your free time. Like, you know, stalking the Hadid sisters' backstage snaps.

Keeping up is about to get a whole lot easier. Starting with the New York shows, our fashion team is breaking down the buzziest new ways to get dressed from each fashion capital, and exactly where you can buy the looks now. Scroll down for everything worth wearing from the Big Apple, and tune back in for dispatches from London, Milan, and Paris. We’ll be here all month!

1 of 26 Courtesy Rosie; Fernanda Calfat/Getty; Courtesy Beaufille; Maria Valentino/MCV Photo

Dresses and Pants Done Right (Finally!)

While designers tend to experiment with this combo every few seasons, the idea hasn’t caught on in a good ten or so years (aka, the heyday of Rachel Bilson running around with a slip over her boot-cut jeans). Its latest iteration, however, may just be the one that sticks: two understated pieces in lean, easy fits. Add a minimalist color scheme and extra-long hemline—read: no more than a foot of trouser should show—and the pairing is less awkward, more elegant.

From left: Rosie Assoulin, Tibi, Beaufille, Ryan Roche

Advertisement
2 of 26 Courtesy (5)

Dress and Pants Done Right (Finally!)

 

From left: Mango trousers, $60; mango.com. Theory dress, $365; net-a-porter.com. Reformation dress, $370; net-a-porter.com. H&M Dress, $13; hm.com. Opening Ceremony trousers, $325; net-a-porter.com.

3 of 26 Banica/WWD/REX/Shutterstock; courtesy Rosie Assoulin; Peter White/Getty; Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/FilmMagic

We Go High

Make a style statement with fashion’s new wasp-waisted trousers. Seen with both corsetry details and cinched in paper-bag fit, those few extra inches of fabric above the belly button add bring the drama to even the simplest shirt—although you needn’t limit yourself to basics. Both the sporty textured crop tops at 3.1 Phillip Lim and Monse's perforated T-shirt are stellar ways to spice things up.

From left: Brock Collection, Rosie Assoulin, Monse, 3.1 Phillip Lim

Advertisement
4 of 26 Courtesy (2)

We Go High


Brock Collection skirt, $1,990; matchesfashion.com. Zara pants, $70; zara.com.

Advertisement
5 of 26 Maria Valentino / MCV Photo (2); JP Yim/Getty; Maria Valentino / MCV Photo; Catwalking/Getty; Masato Onoda/WWD/REX/Shutterstock; Catwalking/Getty; Courtesy Simon Miller

Ketchup vs. Mustard

Condiment brights have never been so sophisticated, courtesy of monochromatic outfits in primary reds and yellows. The only catch? You have to stick with one hue—so pick a favorite, and start layering! So long as the shades stay in the same family, this formula can't fail.

Clockwise, from top left: Brock Collection, Oscar de la Renta, Jason Wu, Ryan Roche, Simon Miller, Lacoste, Creatures of Comfort, Calvin Klein

Advertisement
6 of 26 Courtesy (10)

Ketchup vs. Mustard

Clockwise from top left: TopShop blouse, $250; topshop.com. Isabel Marant pant, $445; net-a-porter.com. Red Valentino dress, $593; matchesfashion.com. Norma Kamali dress, $157; farfetch.com. Tibi trousers, $583; matchesfashion.com. Zara blazer, $169; zara.com. Stutterheim jacket, $232; farfetch.com. TopShop Blouse, $65; topshop.com.  Mango coat, $230; mango.com. Victoria Beckham coat, $3,195; net-a-porter.com.

Advertisement
7 of 26 Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/FilmMagic (2); Brian Ach/Getty; Catwalking/Getty

Skinny Grey Suiting

Any claims that coordinating blazers and pants belong only in the office were completely put to bed by this season’s streetwise take on tailoring: a longline jacket and cigarette trousers in moody charcoal checks. Hit the party circuit in the full set with the help of an equally sharp shoe (we love the idea of an ankle bootie) and exposed décolletage; later, you can mix and match the separates with the rest of your wardrobe. (How cool would those Gabriela Hearst stovepipes look with a chunky black cable knit sweater?!)

From left: Calvin Klein, Gabriela Hearst, Jason Wu, Alexander Wang

Advertisement
8 of 26 Courtesy (4)

Skinny Grey Suiting

From left: Joseph blazer, $745; net-a-porter.com. Joseph trouser, $345; net-a-porter.com. H&M blazer, $30; hm.com. H&M trouser, $30; hm.com.

Advertisement
9 of 26 Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/FilmMagic (2); Courtesy BEAUFILLE; Peter White/Getty

Worth the Effort

Slashed and wrapped in perplexing (and occasionally gravity-defying) ways, many of the week’s most memorable ensembles seem scary-complicated to wear. Don’t let that stop you! You may have to track down just the right strapless bra or pasties—or, in the case of Calvin Klein’s strategically layered chest cut-top/jacket pairings, extra-strength double stick tape—but you won’t regret the results.

From left: Proenza Schouler, Calvin Klein, Beaufille, Monse

Advertisement
10 of 26 Courtesy (3)

Worth the Effort

Clockwise, from top left: Attico top, $341; net-a-porter.com. TopShop dress, $300; topshop.com. Alix bodysuit, $225; net-a-porter.com

Advertisement
11 of 26 Catwalking/Getty; Randy Brooke/WireImage; Coutesy Yeezy

Carhartt Chic

Admittedly, fashion’s been riding the revamped workwear bandwagon for awhile now. But thanks to updated styling (see: Yeezy’s tucked in denim jacket), silhouettes (drop shoulder workshirts at The Row), and color ways (two-tone denim at Public School and Calvin Klein’s hunter green slacks), the old school look still feels very new. Put an exclamation point on your utilitarian separates with a conversation-worthy shoe, like patent cowboy boots or slouchy fleece slippers.

From left: Calvin Klein, Public School, Yeezy

Advertisement
12 of 26 Courtesy (3)

Carhartt Chic

From left: Red Valentino trousers, $218; matchesfashion.com. Zara shirt, $26; zara.com. Stella McCartney jacket, $985; net-a-porter.com. H&M jeans, $50; hm.com

Advertisement
13 of 26 Courtesy ALICE & OLIVIA; Slaven Vlasic/Getty; Andrew Toth/Getty; Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/FilmMagic

Say it Proud

In a continuation of the feminist T-shirt trend from Paris last season, countless models walked the runway with empowering messages across their chests. The best part? These graphic tees are both easy to wear—they go with everything from full length skirts to a simple pair of jeans—and buy; in fact, you can purchase the exact ones seen at Prabal Gurung and Creatures of Comfort, respectively here and here

Clockwise from top left: Alice & Olivia, Christian Siriano, Prabal Gurung, Creatures of Comfort

Advertisement
14 of 26 Catwalking/Getty; courtesy Tanya Taylor; Catwalking/Getty; Maria Valentino / MCV Photo

Fall Florals

While florals are certainly a fresh statement for fall, they'll forever be a spring standby. In service of cooler climes, designers opted for rich Indian summer shades, like marigold, plum, and burgundy, and enough heavy leather accents to keep the airiness in check. With bare legs and a moto jacket à la Calvin, this is the perfect transitional outfit: light enough for unseasonably warm September days, but still plenty autumnal.

From left: Coach 1941, Tanya Taylor, Calvin Klein, Altuzarra

Advertisement
15 of 26 courtesy (4)

Fall Florals

From left: Iro dress, $660; net-a-porter.com. Red Valentino coat, $750; matchesfashion.com. Isabel Marant dress, $600; net-a-porter.com. Theory skirt, $535; net-a-porter.com

Advertisement
16 of 26 Fernanda Calfat/Getty; Edward James/WireImage; Courtesy YIGAL AZROUEL; Courtesy ROSIE ASSOULIN; Randy Brooke/WireImage; Peter White/WireImage; Krista Kennell/Patrick McMullan; Courtesy ROSETTA GETTY; Courtesy SAMUJI

Slippers and Robes

Bravo to the fashion geniuses who have made pajamas publicly acceptable once again via luxe dressing gowns (hey there, Rosie Assoulin) and cozy fleece slippers (good job, Public School). The difference between these beauties and what you'd wear for an evening of takeout and HBO? Lush, super-touchable fabrics—such as satin, shearling, and velvet—that hold their own outside the house, plus a few sturdier pieces to counterbalance the sleepwear vibes.

Robes, from left: Zimmerman, Ralph Lauren, Yigal Azrouel, Rosie Assoulin; slippers, from left: Public School, Coach 1941, Dion Lee,  Samuji, Rosetta Getty, Alexander Wang

Advertisement
17 of 26 Courtesy (5)

Slippers and Robes

Clockwise, from top left: Zara kimono, $130; zara.com. Galvan coat, $950; matchesfashion.com. ASOS slides, $31; asos.com. Mango kaftan, $60; mango.com. Newbark slides, $465; theline.com.  Balenciaga slippers, $595; matchesfashion.com.

Advertisement
18 of 26 Albert Urso/Getty; Catwalking/Getty; Peter White/FilmMagic (2); courtesy Alice & Olivia; Peter White/Getty; Maria Valentino / MCV Photo (2)

Shoe Candy

Pick a color, any color. You’ve got a full rainbow to choose from with New York’s parade of bright and bold footwear. And, because one of freshest ways to wear them is with something that clashes, there’s no need to stress over what works with your current wardrobe. Anything goes!

Clockwise from top left: Sies Marjan, Calvin Klein, Tibi, Tibi, Alice + Olivia, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Maryam Nassir Zadeh, Self-Portrait

Advertisement
19 of 26 courtesy (6)

Shoe Candy

Clockwise, from top left: SJP flats, $355; net-a-porter.com. Gianvito Rossi sling backs, $665; matchesfashion.com.  MR by Man Repeller, $575; net-a-porter.com. ASOS boots, $73; asos.com. Joseph loafers, $530; net-a-porter.com. Mango sandals, $100; mango.com.

Advertisement
20 of 26 Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/FilmMagic; Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/FilmMagic; Thomas Concordia/WireImage

The Velveteen Ribbon

We noticed this sweet little flourish—specifically in black—adorning necks and waists of models all week. Can’t settle on one way to wear it? For just a few dollars at your local craft store, you'll get enough yardage to accent anything in your closet. Play it more feminine by tying a bow under the collar of a crisp white shirt or around a bright coat; left long and loose like a skinny tie, the effect is deliciously chic. 

From left: Carolina Herrera, Tory Burch, 3.1 Phillip Lim

Advertisement
21 of 26 Catwalking/Getty; Neilson Barnard/Getty; Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/FilmMagic; Brian Ach/Getty; Catwalking/Getty; Courtesy ROSIE ASSOULIN

 Rad in Plaid

From the proportion play at Tory Burch to Tome's mismatched motifs, the new collections offered no shortage of ways to reinvent this classic pattern. When in doubt, however, never underestimate the power of a striking tartan coat—it's a quick way to give your ensemble a lift.

Clockwise from left: Tory Burch, Tome, Gabriela Hearst, Rosie Assoulin, Victoria Beckham, Marc Jacobs

Advertisement
22 of 26 Courtesy (6)

Rad in Plaid

Clockwise, form left: Rachel Comey coat, $345; net-a-porter.com. H&M pants, $50; hm.com. A.W.A.K.E, $730; net-a-porter.com. Anna October, $238; matchesfashion.com. Isa Arfen pants, $308; matchesfashion.com. Cefinn top, $270; net-a-porter.com

Advertisement
23 of 26 Cindy Ord/Getty ; Maria Valentino / MCV Photo; Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage; D Dipasupil/Getty

Feeling Plush

The sumptuous velvet hero pieces pervading the fall lines are a surefire solution to wardrobe stress. Case in point: the batch of showstoppers pictured here. All you really need to add are shoes (although we wouldn’t discourage a killer pair of earrings as well).

From left: Cinq à Sept, Gabriela Hearst, Tome, Ulla Johnson

Advertisement
24 of 26 Courtesy (4)

Feeling Plush

From left: See by Chloé dress, $306; matchesfashion.com. Masscob dress, $348; matchesfashion.com. Mango blazer, $100; mango.com. H&M dress, $35; hm.com

Advertisement
25 of 26 Catwalking/Getty; JP Yim/Getty; Randy Brooke/WireImage; Courtesy Beaufille

Retro Shearling

Following several straight seasons of preppy ’70s suede and ski jackets, designers explored the funkier side of the disco decade with shearling-trimmed outerwear. Although you can easily toss these coats over anything, its with a Marc Jacobs-inspired mini dress and slouchy just-below-the-knee boots (which, FYI were another emerging trend this past week) that feels the most now. Quirky bucket hat optional.

From left: Tory Burch, Proenza Schouler, Marc Jacobs, Beaufille

Advertisement
26 of 26 Courtesy (3)

Retro Shearling

Clockwise from left: Shrimps coat, $442; matchesfashion.com. Sies Marjan jacket, $1,279; matchesfashion.com. Mango jacket, $80; mango.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!