The Top 14 Trends of NYFW and How to Wear Them Now

Even if you read fashion week reviews religiously and tune in to social media coverage, there are so many collections to see and shop (thanks, Tommy and Ralph!) that puzzling out big picture trends can be overwhelming. Sure, you could spend six hours sorting all your favorite runway looks into neat little categories—and, sigh, another six deciding just the right pieces to purchase—but you're a busy woman with big plans for your free time. Like, you know, stalking the Hadid sisters' backstage snaps.

Keeping up is about to get a whole lot easier. Starting with the New York shows, our fashion team is breaking down the buzziest new ways to get dressed from each fashion capital, and exactly where you can buy the looks now. Scroll down for everything worth wearing from the Big Apple, and tune back in for dispatches from London, Milan, and Paris. We’ll be here all month!