11 Trends and Styling Tricks We Loved From Milan Fashion Week Fall 2016

InStyle Staff
Mar 01, 2016 @ 4:15 pm

Like the opulent city it is, Milan gave us some of its signature luxury on the #MFW runways. There were glamorous eccentrics at Gucci (something that designer Alessandro Michele has become known for), bonafide bombshells at Versace, fairytale fantasies at Dolce & Gabbana, and geek-chic fashionistas at Prada. We sat through a bevy of shows and sifted through thousands of images to bring you the strongest trends, ideas, and styling tips—yes, red camp laces are going to become a thing—that you can start doing, from now all the way until the fall. Ahead, the best of the Milan runways. 

Statement Coats

Wild embellished coats came storming down the Milan runways, from printed ones at Gucci and Giorgio Armani to lurex-threaded styles at Dolce & Gabbana to bugle-bead-festooned options at Marni. It's certainly time to store that black peacoat. 

Lace 'Em Up

Red camping laces didn't just show up on one runway, but two, and they injected some much-needed color into Tod's hiking boots and Prada's cut-out wedges. Consider it a high-fashion riff on the classic Danners. But don't wait until next season to sport them—buy a pair now and thread them through your footwear. 

Colorful Stripes

Broad and small, horizontal and vertical, colorful stripes popped up on sweaters, carwash skirts, and, even, on bell sleeves. Wear all over for a maximalist approach.

Runway looks, from left: Fendi, Emilio Pucci, Max Mara, Salvatore Ferragamo

Sport A Long Knit Scarf

Yes, they're back. Long patterned knit scarves waltzed down the runway, and they look cooler than ever. Throw one end over a shoulder, as seen at Roberto Cavalli and Bottega Veneta, or make a loop, like at Etro and Missoni.

Get Waisted

Call it the Kardashian effect, but corset-like waist-cinchers came with coats at Prada, served as belts at Fendi, and made for compelling tops at Moschino. We're sure Kendall and Gigi will be sporting theirs soon. 

Be Creative With Your V-neck Sweater

We get it, sometimes wearing a V-neck can feel boring. For a more inspired look, try layering it over an Oxford and tucking into a flirty skirt (as seen at Fausto Puglisi) or treating it as a mini dress and cinching it with a chain belt (thanks for the tip, Donatella Versace). Or, style an oversized version as a dress and let a sheer skirt hem peek through at the bottom (demonstrated at Emilio Pucci).

Accessorize Your Accessory

Leave it to Miuccia Prada to clip keys, coin purses, and leather-bound diaries (complete with paper) to bags and necklaces. It totally elevated the look in a magpie sort of way.

Oversized Sweater + Sheer Skirt = Perfect Pair

The Italians love wearing oversized chunky sweaters over longer skirts, and this season, they styled the knits with sheer numbers that showed just a touch of tantalizing leg. 

Runway looks, from left: Jil Sander and Etro

Go Team!

We're loving these athetic-inspired touches holding court at Gucci, Versace, and Marni. Make a big statement with a bold Gucci dress, or try an arm warmer, a la Versace, for just an accent.

Get Leggy

Add pattern, color, and texture to your tights game this season. Bare legs, no more!

Runway looks, from left: PradaNo. 21, Gucci, Dsquared2, Giamba

Shady Characters

Tortoiseshell shades are great and all, but we like the idea of rose-colored glasses (or purple, or even yellow). Luckily, the runways gave us our pick of ultra-fun hues.

Runway looks, clockwise from top left: Max Mara, Marni, Prada, Fendi

