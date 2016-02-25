See Glorious Detail Shots of Gucci’s Drool-Worthy Fall 2016 Accessories

Obsessive scrolls through the street style galleries and celebrity fashion round-ups pretty much prove that Gucci accessories are the hottest, most Insta-worthy and totally envy-inducing pieces out there today, from the horse-bit loafers to the floral-painted Dionysus bags to the feline buckle belts. So, no surprise here, but the shoes, bags, hats, and jewelry were clearly the cherry on top of all the copious amounts of eye-candy (Elizabeth Olsen in the front row, artist Petra Collins modeling, and, obviously, the clothes) at the Gucci fall/winter 2016 runway show in Milan on Wednesday.

Creative director Alessandro Michele took inspiration from French philosophers Gilles Deleuze and Félix Guattari and their "rhizomatic" way of thought and sartorially ran with it. He took his now-signature magpie mash-up of vibrant colors, opulent textures, sublime detail (fur, fringe, ruffles, feathers, pearl embellishments, the works) to a whole other level and explored decades beyond the '70s. He brought his now-iconic fur-lined loafer mules out for yet another appearance interspersed with new styles: a towering chevron-textured wedge platform sandal, '40s-style ankle-strapped heels (some with a fur mohawk down the heel) and '80s-era knotted strappy heels. Michele also wants to make socks with sandals a thing—as do plenty of NYFW designers—but his cheeky version layered green and red Gucci-striped athletic socks with those disco heels.

Michele also presented another update on the Dionysus "It" bag—this time with a colorfully embellished owl face—and recruited "Gucci Ghost" graffiti artist Trouble Andrew to tag plush leather bag styles. On top of that, Michele introduced a new way to wear the bamboo-handled striped-strap Dionysus shoulder bag—as a cool cross-body. Geek-chic glasses are also back, as is all manner of eccentric headwear, including jewel-toned wide-brim hats, embellished trucker caps, turbans, and the most luxurious version of a fuzzy animal hat with ears. Keep scrolling for a good look at every accessory. Be prepared to drool.