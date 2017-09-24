12 Head-Turning Gowns from Milan Fashion Week

We're now halfway through fashion month where we've taken to the Milan runways for some of the best gown-watching of the season. From Fausto Puglisi's re-imagining of the Carrie Bradshaw tutu to Alberta Ferretti's liquid metallic gowns, scroll through to see the elegant dresses we're sure to top every upcoming red carpet best dressed list!

