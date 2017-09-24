12 Head-Turning Gowns from Milan Fashion Week

Sep 24, 2017

We're now halfway through fashion month where we've taken to the Milan runways for some of the best gown-watching of the season. From Fausto Puglisi's re-imagining of the Carrie Bradshaw tutu to Alberta Ferretti's liquid metallic gowns, scroll through to see the elegant dresses we're sure to top every upcoming red carpet best dressed list!

1 of 12 Catwalking/Getty

Salvatore Ferragamo

2 of 12 WWD/REX/Shutterstock/Shutterstock

FAUSTO PUGLISI

3 of 12 Estrop/Getty/

ALBERTA FERRETTI

4 of 12 Venturelli/WireImage

GUCCI

5 of 12 Victor VIRGILE/Getty

Versace

6 of 12 Victor VIRGILE/Getty

Vionnet

7 of 12 Victor VIRGILE/Getty

Roberto Cavalli

8 of 12 Catwalking/Getty

Marni

9 of 12 Catwalking/Getty

Salvatore Ferragamo

10 of 12 Victor VIRGILE/Getty

Vionnet

11 of 12 Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/Getty

Ermanno Scervino

12 of 12 Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/Getty

Dolce & Gabbana

