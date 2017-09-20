Dress Up Your Sweatshirt à la Gucci Spring 2018

Shop the look: Reebok sweatshirt, $75; topshop.com. Zara top, $30; zara.com. Vetements belt, $385; matchesfashion.com.

Today at Milan Fashion Week, Gucci showed us that sweatshirts aren’t just for the gym. A logo sweatshirt layered over a bold button-down and cinched at the waist with a skinny belt is now our new favorite way to rock our most comfy piece of clothing. Take a cue from the Gucci runway and spice up your activewear wardrobe by shopping a similar look that you can wear right now.