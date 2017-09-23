These Are the Milan Fashion Week Trends You Need to Know Now

We’re halfway through this whole fashion month thing and there are countless new collections to sift through from Milan. Want to cut straight to the highlights? Our fashion editors on the scene (and, of course, dutifully behind their screens) are here to help.

VIDEO: This Model Squad Made a Major Hair Change in the Name of Fashion

Below, we've built you a road map leading straight to our team's top trend coverage from the shows in Italy. We'll be refreshing it throughout the week, so keep checking in to see what we're talking about in real time. Tip: To really enhance your scrolling experience, grab a big bowl of gelato first. Ciao!

MORE PINK, PLEASE

Victor VIRGILE/Getty

When it comes to this decade-defining color, Italian designers are feeling the love.

Click here for more pink looks from MFW.

FEATHERED FRIENDS

Pietro D'aprano/Getty

Statement-making plumage takes flight on the runways.

Click here for more more feathered looks from MFW.

SOCK IT TO ME

Estrop/Getty

The humble basic gets a haute update.

Click here for more sock looks from MFW.

CAPTAIN UNDERPANTS

Catwalking/Getty

A wave of chic and sheer styles mean it's never been cooler to show your knickers.

Click here for more totally sheer styles from MFW.

'70s REBOOT

Catwalking/Getty

Fashion's latest take on the disco decade: Studio 54 silhouettes with a modern day twist.

Click here for more '70s silhouettes from MFW.

CARTOON NETWORK

Victor VIRGILE/Getty

From My Little Pony motifs to politically charged comics, graphic art illustrates a major trend for spring.

Click here for more cartoon-covered looked from MFW.

Stay tuned to InStyle.com all season for up-to-date coverage of fashion month. From buzzy new trends to cute model moments, we’ve got the scoop you won’t find anywhere else. Next stop: Paris!