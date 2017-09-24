Celebrities Sitting Front Row at Milan Fashion Week

Ciao, Milano!

That’s what a parade of fashion favorites are saying this week as the third leg of the industry’s seasonal fashion month kicks off in Milan. After Tommy Hilfiger and Gigi Hadid closed out London Fashion Week with a bang, household names of style flocked to Italy, where Gucci started the festivities with a new spring 2018 collection that’ll once and for all settle whether or not we should be wearing fanny packs.

The verdict? They’re back, so you better get used to it.

There, Creative Director Alessandro Michele’s muses like Dakota Johnson, A$AP Rocky, and Salma Hayek Pinault hit the front row, each decked out in decadently fabulously looks from the Italian house. Later, crowds headed to Alberta Ferretti, Fausto Puglisi, and No. 21 for new romantic looks you’ll want to wear once this upcoming winter’s over.

See

RELATED VIDEO: Hari Nef Shows Off a Gucci Hat from Her International Runway Debut

Scroll down to more stars like Cate Blanchett (above, at Giorgio Armani) in the front row at Milan Fashion Week.