Celebrities Sitting Front Row at Milan Fashion Week

Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage
Jonathan Borge
Sep 24, 2017 @ 5:30 pm

Ciao, Milano!

That’s what a parade of fashion favorites are saying this week as the third leg of the industry’s seasonal fashion month kicks off in Milan. After Tommy Hilfiger and Gigi Hadid closed out London Fashion Week with a bang, household names of style flocked to Italy, where Gucci started the festivities with a new spring 2018 collection that’ll once and for all settle whether or not we should be wearing fanny packs.

The verdict? They’re back, so you better get used to it.

There, Creative Director Alessandro Michele’s muses like Dakota Johnson, A$AP Rocky, and Salma Hayek Pinault hit the front row, each decked out in decadently fabulously looks from the Italian house. Later, crowds headed to Alberta Ferretti, Fausto Puglisi, and No. 21 for new romantic looks you’ll want to wear once this upcoming winter’s over.

See

RELATED VIDEO: Hari Nef Shows Off a Gucci Hat from Her International Runway Debut

Scroll down to more stars like Cate Blanchett (above, at Giorgio Armani) in the front row at Milan Fashion Week.

1 of 21 Timur Emek/Getty

Olivia Palermo

at MSGM.

Advertisement
2 of 21 Venturelli/Getty

Corinne Foxx

at Dolce & Gabbana

3 of 21 Venturelli/Getty

Delilah Belle Hamlin

at Dolce & Gabbana

Advertisement
4 of 21 Jacopo Raule/Getty

Cameron Dallas

at Dolce & Gabbana

Advertisement
5 of 21 Venturelli/Getty

Bianca Brandolini d'Adda

at Dolce & Gabbana

Advertisement
6 of 21 Venturelli/Getty

Amelia Gray Hamlin

at Dolce & Gabbana

Advertisement
7 of 21 Tristan Fewings/Getty

Olivia Palermo

at Salvatore Ferragamo 

Advertisement
8 of 21 Jacopo Raule/Getty

Kris Jenner

at Versace.

Advertisement
9 of 21 Venturelli/Wireimage

Amber Valletta

at Versace. 

Advertisement
10 of 21 Jacopo Raule/Getty

Yolanda Hadid

at Moschino. 

Advertisement
11 of 21 Courtesy

Amber Valletta

at the Mercedes-Benz "Sirius" show, part of the Mercedes-Benz International Designer Exchange Program (IDEP).

Advertisement
12 of 21 Jacopo Raule/Getty

Dakota Johnson 

at Gucci. 

Advertisement
13 of 21 Venturelli/Wireimage

Hari Nef, Petra Collins, and Dakota Johnson 

at Gucci.

Advertisement
14 of 21 Jacopo Raule/Getty

A$AP Rocky 

at Gucci. 

Advertisement
15 of 21 Jacopo Raule/Getty

Salma Hayek Pinault 

at Gucci. 

Advertisement
16 of 21 Jacopo Raule/Getty

Soko 

at Gucci.

Advertisement
17 of 21 Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/Getty

Kris Jenner

at Fendi.

Advertisement
18 of 21 Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/Getty

Chiara Ferragni 

at Fendi.

Advertisement
19 of 21 Venturelli/Getty

Caroline Vreeland 

at Fendi.

Advertisement
20 of 21 Jacopo Raule/Getty

Olivia Palermo 

at Max Mara.

Advertisement
21 of 21 Jacopo Raule/Getty

Bryan Boy 

at Max Mara.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!