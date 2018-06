See All the Wild and Mild Looks from the Gucci Fall 2017 Runway Show

In case you were wondering, Alessandro Michele didn’t let rainbow disco die this season. The highly anticipated Gucci Fall 2017 show kicked off Milan Fashion Week with a fluttering of purple strobe lights and one gigantic, mirrored pyramid in the middle of it all—a set that would make even the most disbelieving question the presence of the Illuminati.

Parading down a glass tunnel catwalk was a whole lot of glitter (we’re talking about a literal head-to-toe glitter bodysuit), Technicolor snakeskin, whimsically pearl-adorned mary janes, and more eccentric outerwear Beyonce can watch basketball in.

See the collection in full, below.

VIDEO: Watch Our Recap of Milan Fashion Week