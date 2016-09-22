7 Things You Need to Know About Prada's Spring 2017 Show 

Prada began to tease its spring 2017 show on Instagram as early as two days ago—but these sneak previews weren't of design sketches, mood boards, zoomed-in detail shots, or anything we're used to seeing before a collection debut. They were of short black-and-white clips captioned with the announcement of a "special multi-screen installation by director David O. Russell in collaboration with Miuccia Prada at the #PradaSS17 show." Stand by, the 'gram had advised. We stood by, and this was what unfolded at the Prada spring 2017 show at Milan Fashion Week.

1. Prada collaborated with director/writer David O. Russell (you may know him from his work on hit films like American Hustle, The Fighter, and Silver Linings Playbook) on a film installation comprising fragments of Past Forward, a "cinema poem" that's described as a surreal, futuristic silent dreamscape with multiple actors replaying scenes in shifting combinations, according to the brand's show notes. Multiple iterations of the film with alternative casts and endings will be available on prada.com in late October 2016.

2. Of course, the show set-up played a role in the delivery of that message. The venue was transformed into a futuristic, spaceship-like set, complete with wire cages, and a see-through bi-level runway with six flat LED screens that broadcasted Russell's work.

The Prada experience! #mfw @prada A photo posted by Eric Wilson (@ericwilsonsays) on Sep 22, 2016 at 10:11am PDT

3. And as it turns out, the runway struck a great juxtaposition against the Prada's color-, texture-, retro print-packed line-up. Feather plumes lined the edges of slits, sleeves, hems, and shoe straps, knitted bra tops were layered over printed button-down shirts, and Mandarin collars were outlined in contrasting shades.

We went we saw and we loved it! @prada @fabshot @la_vanin #prada #backstage A photo posted by Melissa Rubini (@instylemelissa) on Sep 22, 2016 at 10:12am PDT

I was once #loved... 💔 @prada #mfw #ss17 #lust #desire A video posted by Tina Leung 梁伊妮 (@tinaleung) on Sep 22, 2016 at 9:56am PDT

4. But the biggest question to come out of the show was: Are skorts making a comeback? Prada's micro-short skirt-short bottoms led to a very leggy line-up.

Catwalking/Getty Images; Pietro D'aprano/Getty Images

5. And of course, accessories made for excellent eye candy (no surprise here—it's Prada). Footwear ranged from feathery sandals to bejeweled sporty sandals, covetable gold-chain purses (held close to the chest) got the same printed treatment as shirts, and giant pendular pendant swung from the necks of the models.

Details at Prada S/S'17 show. #pradass17 #MFW Photo: @nowfashion. A photo posted by Serge Kerbel (@sergekerbel) on Sep 22, 2016 at 10:10am PDT

6. The beauty look: slicked back strands (courtesy of Guido Palau) and minimal makeup (by Pat McGrath).

7. Olivia Palermo held down the (front row) fort at Prada in a bejeweled top with a graphic skinny scarf tightly wound around her neck, and black pants.