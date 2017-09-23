The Pink Trend is Alive and Well at Milan Fashion Week

Seeing as we just wrote a post on pink last week—pre-dated by this one, this one, and this one before that—we totally get that this color is not new news. But if it’s still dominating the runways and we still want to wear it (we do), isn’t that kind of exciting in and of itself? It is not admirable that designers can reinvent something so omnipresent?

Just take this Milan Fashion Week: While brands are not ready to give up on blush and bubblegum tones yet, their use of out-of-the-box silhouettes—note the genie blouse and Bermuda shorts at No.21—and, as demonstrated by Prada's banker stripe dickie/party dress combo, innovative layering means they don’t have to.

And, even better, neither do we.

Keep scrolling for some of our favorite pink styles from Milan Fashion Week.