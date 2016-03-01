16 Shoes We Loved at Milan Fashion Week

From block heels to booties, Milan Fashion Week provided fall/winter 2016 footwear replete with the city's signature opulence. The strap-happy heels at Bottega Veneta were the ideal boss lady shoe, while Diesel's first season in Milan gave them the opportunity to bring their dark rock-and-roll vibe to town with knee-high combat boots perfect for marching right into the chillier temps. The punky-nautical hybrids at Prada were the perfect structured contrast to Gucci's wild selection. With so many standout choices, it's time to try on a whole new set of personalities.

