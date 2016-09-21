InStyle Editors Share Their Fashion Week Guide to the Best Spots in Milan 

STAY

“I love to stay at the Palazzo Parigi—I think it is one of Milan’s better kept secrets right now. It’s so clean and white and everything is new. Plus, there's an amazing swimming pool, which I love. If you’re on a more of a budget, however, the Hotel Cavour is a good way to go. The martinis, especially, are exceptional there, and they’ll include free snacks with your order. You basically get a free dinner with each drink! The Park Hyatt is a favorite for celebrity watching, and it always seems to have less tourists milling around than other hotels.” —Eric Wilson, fashion news director

"A lot of my friends stay at the Bulgari or Four Seasons (which just got an amazing renovation a few years ago!), but my go-to is the Palazzo Parigi." —Melissa Rubini, fashion director

“Star Rosa is the perfect business hotel: efficient service, reasonably priced, and centrally located behind the beautiful Duomo. I love its chic and streamlined look, too!” —Sam Broekema, accessories director



EAT

"I'm obsessed with this pizza place called Le Specialità, which has amazing regular and gluten-free pizzas (I'm fine with either!). The space is actually bit shady looking from the outside—very local-ish and not fancy at all—but I once saw Giorgio Armani was right in the middle of the restaurant when I was leaving." —Eric Wilson, fashion news director

"You can’t go to Milan without having gelato! My favorite stop for frozen treats is Biancolatte, although you'll also find some great spots near the Prada Foundation. When you're there be sure to stop by cafe Wes Anderson decorated, Bar Luce, for an espresso and pastry." —Melissa Rubini, fashion director

“I love both GOD SAVE THE FOOD (for a healthy break from all the pasta) and Da Giacomo—order the branzino! It's served as a whole beautiful fish with a mountain of sea salt on the side.” —Sam Broekema, accessories director

SHOP

"I always try stop by [concept store] 10 Corso Como if I can. It's just fun to see the edit. There's so much Alaïa there you can't find anywhere else—not that I can buy it, but I like looking!" – Eric Wilson, fashion news director

“Pasticceria Marchesi, a 1824 bakery saved by Prada, is the best place to stop for chic gifts—the packaging is so beautiful! And, of course, 10 Corso Como—every editor’s standby. One of my favorite sections is the amazing art bookstore upstairs where you can get lost for hours.”—Sam Broekema, accessories director

DO

"After years and years, I finally went to see 'The Last Supper' last January, and it was so worth it. I was really lucky, because just the week before, the ban on photography was lifted—so people saw it on my Instagram, and they were like 'You can't take pictures in there!' But I could! I also always enjoy shopping in the Quadrilatero d’Oro, [also known as the 'Golden Triangle,'] just to see how Italians present Italian luxury. It's pretty fascinating people-watching: such amazing characters, gliding through in their sable and spray tans." —Eric Wilson, fashion news director

"You can still visit Leonardo da Vinci's vineyard in Milan. The city has grown all around it, but parts are still intact. It's so beautiful to see—the murals, the wall, the garden in the back—and not something many people know about." —Melissa Rubini, fashion director

“Hit up Villa Invernizzi’s flamingo-filled gardens for amazing Instagram shots, and make time to walk the canals of Navigli. You really feel the medieval character of area, and its population of artists gives it a hip, younger vibe.” —Sam Broekema, accessories director