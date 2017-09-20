9 High Functioning Accessories We Saw from the Gucci Show

Pietro D'aprano/Getty
Stephanie Perez-Gurri
Sep 20, 2017 @ 6:30 pm

In Alessandro Michele's world, function need not apply. Case in point: the many unexpected accessories we saw on Gucci's fall runway. From oversized bug jewelry to Victorian Mary Jane shoes with pearl embellishments up to the shins and sequined bodysuits layered under T-shirts, our expectations for this season's Gucci presentation were high, and we were not disappointed. 

Earlier today, Michele unveiled his Spring 2018 collection, in which he introduced loads more accessories that at first glance may have you wondering how they'd ever work off the runway. But worry not! These out-of-the box accessories are way more functional than you might think—promise. 

VIDEO: Watch Our Recap of New York Fashion Week

RELATED: 10 of the Wildest Pieces from the Gucci Runway Show

Below, we break down how your typical average joe (aka us) can actually wear these accessories IRL. 

1 of 9 Pietro D'aprano/Getty

Slippers

Nothing says "you've made it" like folding your laundry in Gucci slippers. 

Advertisement
2 of 9 Pietro D'aprano/Getty

Bonnet

They say trends always come back, so here is a bonnet that women wore in the 1840's. Let's see if this trend resurfaces. Never say never!

3 of 9 Pietro D'aprano/Getty

Helmet

Nothing says Monday morning like walking into the office with a bedazzled combat helmet ready to seize the day

Advertisement
4 of 9 Pietro D'aprano/Getty

Sunglasses 

Perfect, a way to present my teen angst (now adult angst) in the form of sunglasses with a red tear drop.

Advertisement
5 of 9 MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP/Getty

Intergalactic Sunglasses

Party on the Moon? Gucci's got you covered.

Advertisement
6 of 9 Pietro D'aprano/Getty

Shoes 

A Victorian shoe with a hint of traffic light-esque ornamentations, coming to a club night near you.

Advertisement
7 of 9 Pietro D'aprano/Getty

Tote

Sigh, a gorgeous tote. Nothing more, nothing less.

Advertisement
8 of 9 Venturelli/WireImage

Unusual Pairing

Who'da thought to pair a conical hat with leather dominatrix choker? This is the new peanut butter and jelly in my book. 

Advertisement
9 of 9 Pietro D'aprano/Getty

Briefcase

An exotic briefcase to hold all of my many files, that I will carry to all of my many meetings.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!