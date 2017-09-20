10 of the Wildest Pieces from the Gucci Runway Show

Pietro D'aprano/Getty
Kim Duong
Sep 20, 2017 @ 4:30 pm

Y’all, Gucci is really out there doin’ it. And by it, we mean the most.

Kicking off Milan Fashion Week, the Italian luxury label’s spring 2018 runway showed off a parade of disco glitter and highlighter brights, which, OK, we all saw coming (Gucci is to extravagant the same way Beyoncé is to talented.) But what we didn’t see coming is creative director Alessandro Michele’s re-imagining of the '80s: a disco decade full of Vegas grandmas, beige socks, and a whole lot (more) of Sir Elton John.

Naturally, of course, we had to call out some of our favorites.

From glitter helmets to—brace yourself—socks with sandals, scroll through to see the wildest moments from the Gucci spring 2018 runway show.

1 of 11 Pietro D'aprano/Getty

FUTURISTIC HEADGEAR

While we’re here in 2017, this model is out there in 3017.

2 of 11 Pietro D'aprano/Getty

GLITTER CLOWN SUIT

Ah, yes, just in time for the new It movie.

3 of 11 Pietro D'aprano/Getty

CRYSTAL-EMBELLISHED CHIN STRAP

Squeeze in an ice pack for the chicest wisdom teeth removal recovery ever.

4 of 11 Venturelli/WireImage

SHEER LAYERING

For when you have a gymnastic tournament at 5 p.m. and a cocktail party at 7 p.m.

5 of 11 Pietro D'aprano/Getty

SOCKS 'N' FLOPS

Finally! Now we have confirmation that what you wear to fetch the mail is, indeed, a lewk.

6 of 11 Pietro D'aprano/Getty

bedazzled pirate hat

Complete with a choker and hair tucked in.

7 of 11 MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP/Getty

HIGH FASHION MORTAL KOMBAT COSPLAY

Raiden.

8 of 11 Pietro D'aprano/Getty

A LOW-KEY LOOK

This is, how you say, chill.

9 of 11 Venturelli/WireImage

OIL SLICK RHINESTONE EVERYTHING

Complete the look with Lisa Frank accessories.

10 of 11 Pietro D'aprano/Getty

FULL SEQUIN KNITS

P.S. Note the crown choker.

11 of 11 Pietro D'aprano/Getty

NEW WAVE EMO

Why wear your heart on your sleeve when you could wear your angst-ridden tears on your sunglasses?

