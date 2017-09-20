10 of the Wildest Pieces from the Gucci Runway Show

Y’all, Gucci is really out there doin’ it. And by it, we mean the most.

Kicking off Milan Fashion Week, the Italian luxury label’s spring 2018 runway showed off a parade of disco glitter and highlighter brights, which, OK, we all saw coming (Gucci is to extravagant the same way Beyoncé is to talented.) But what we didn’t see coming is creative director Alessandro Michele’s re-imagining of the '80s: a disco decade full of Vegas grandmas, beige socks, and a whole lot (more) of Sir Elton John.

Naturally, of course, we had to call out some of our favorites.

VIDEO: Runway Remix: Watch Our Recap of New York Fashion Week

From glitter helmets to—brace yourself—socks with sandals, scroll through to see the wildest moments from the Gucci spring 2018 runway show.