The Gucci Show Had Every Beauty Look You're Too Scared to Try

Take every beauty dare you’ve been too scared to take, multiply each one by a hundred, and you’ll get all of the hair and makeup looks from Gucci’s Fall 2017 fashion show. The inspiration behind the collection’s beauty looks was equally eclectic as the clothes that brand’s creative director Alessandro Michele sent down the runway for Gucci's first co-ed fashion show this morning at Milan Fashion Week.

Black vinyl lips, septum piercings, glitter tears, and front curls were amongst the many nods to various decades and their subcultures like ‘50s rockabilly, ‘70s disco, and ‘80s punk that trickled throughout the collection. Together, the trends created a set of looks that for most of us would never be brave enough to ever try. We’ve rounded up the hair and makeup moments from Gucci’s Fall 2017 show that must be seen to be believed.

