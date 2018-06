Shop the look: Zara skirt, $50; zara.com. APC sweater, $197; matchesfashion.com. Tory Sport top, $95; torysport.com.

After seeing the Prada show at Milan Fashion Week, we are ready to take our business casual outfits to the next level. Say goodbye to muted button downs and boring pencil skirts, and now say hello to bold layering and printed everything. Prada is changing the way we view business casual, and we can’t wait to get ready for work tomorrow!