Fendi Repurposed the Graphic Tee at Milan Fashion Week

Fendi took to the runway today at Milan Fashion Week and thanks to designer Karl Lagerfeld we are now rethinking those '90s graphic tees. The Italian fashion house sent a navy graphic tee down the runway layered over a sporty striped turtleneck and paired under a masculine striped short sleeve button-down. We are ready to rock this fun new combo right now!

