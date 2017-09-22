Fendi Repurposed the Graphic Tee at Milan Fashion Week

Estrop/Getty; Courtesy (3)
Alexis Parente
Sep 21, 2017 @ 8:00 pm

Shop the look: Topshop t-shirt, $60; topshop.com. Tory Sport turtleneck, $185; torysport.com. Diane Von Furstenberg top, $253; matchesfashion.com

Fendi took to the runway today at Milan Fashion Week and thanks to designer Karl Lagerfeld we are now rethinking those '90s graphic tees. The Italian fashion house sent a navy graphic tee down the runway layered over a sporty striped turtleneck and paired under a masculine striped short sleeve button-down. We are ready to rock this fun new combo right now!

VIDEO: This Model Squad Made a Major Hair Change for the Fendi Runway at Milan Fashion Week

 

 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!