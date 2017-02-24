Trending Red Hot: The Best Red Looks from the Fall 2017 Season

The fall 2017 season is red hot and filled with varying shades of red seen in knits, evening gowns, outerwear, suiting, and accessories. With hues like scarlet, crimson, burgundy, vermilion, and ruby, the color is a standout of the season—a power color if you will—and a palette you will want to invest in for the season ahead. Max Mara opened their show with four red monochromatic looks, chic and brilliantly bold. Marc Jacobs's take on red came in a more sport-like form: the tracksuit paired with platform shoes and bucket hat.

VIDEO: Watch Our Recap of Milan Fashion Week

Scroll through as we bring you the best in red looks from the fall 2017 season.