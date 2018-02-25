Drones Walked the Dolce & Gabbana Runway

The Dolce and Gabbana show was off to a seemingly shaky start. Upon entrance, attendees, including myself, were instructed to shut off our Wi-Fi. Thirty-three minutes after the show's original start time of 2:00 p.m. in Milan, individuals, who failed to follow directions, were called out by their Wi-Fi aliases: "System Luxury" and "Margot," among one other. I swear it wasn’t me. “We can’t start the show until you turn off all your Wi-Fi.”

But, why?

For a brand that has been so heavily reliant on the power of social media (their last collection traded models for popular millennials, like Macklinley Hill (Taylor Hill's sis), Lori Harvey (Steve Harvey's daughter), and Christian Combs (son of Sean "P. Diddy" Combs) it felt a bit of an odd request. In fact, gathering hundreds people in one room and asking them to turn off their internet access seemed like an astonishing request under most circumstances. It's 2018.

Even the church chants couldn’t relax me from the frustration of my Instagrams not going through, which included photos of the set, a pair of gilded doors surrounded by white cherubs with the phrase “FASHION DEVOTION” above it, and the amazing clients decked out in head-to-toe D&G, posing prom-like in front of the runway—all such great content.

But the chanting just kept going and going and going. And going. When the chanting stopped for a second the audience cheered... until the said chanting began again.

At 2:45, applause started as the show started.

Chimes, again. Gates opened. Still no clothes. Still no models.

And then, suddenly, the most delightful surprise: A series of drones, each holding a small Dolce & Gabbana handbag hovered the runway, bopping along to Kendrick Lamar's "All The Stars." The bags were semi-escorted by scientific looking individuals, wearing plain white lab coats, and, in a flash, they flew off. Bye, bye handbags!

And then, finally, the clothes came. We saw sparkles, we saw lace, we saw tons of play on imagery from the Catholic church, including a T-shirt that said "Fashion Sinner"—coming to blogger near you. We even saw a woman dressed quite similarly to a zebra.

Who could ask for anything more?