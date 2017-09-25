Socks Are the New Status Item at Milan Fashion Week

Catwalking/Getty
InStyle Staff
Sep 25, 2017 @ 3:15 pm

The once-humble sock is now getting a high-fashion makeover, thanks to big-name designers at Milan Fashion Week. What used to be a rarely seen, solely functional (pun possibility intended) part of an outfit is quickly becoming an it-item of the season—for a fraction of the price of a bag, too!

Fendi makes a strong case for girlish plaid socks, styled with coordinating mary janes for a look that's part coquette, part corporate. Gucci's take is more school girl sweet with a pleated skirt to match. And Prada manages to make the idea of airplane compression socks seem downright chic—see the house's knee-high numbers splashed with a futuristic pattern.

Go ahead, scroll through, and check out all the chic socks making their way down the Milan Fashion Week runways. 

1 of 4 Estrop/Getty

GUCCI

2 of 4 Catwalking/Getty

PRADA

3 of 4 Catwalking/Getty

FENDI

4 of 4 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty

Missoni

