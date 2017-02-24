All the Celebrities Sitting Front Row at Milan Fashion Week

While we love the clothing, models, and new trends that emerge during Fashion Week, one of our favorite parts of the show takes place just beyond the runway: the front row. The coveted seating section is home to the best of the best, from all-around it-girl Olivia Palermo and A-list celebrities like Salma Hayek, to edgy, fashionable men like Tom Hiddleston and A$AP Rocky.

And then, of course, there's the wow-worthy fashion. From sexy metallic ensembles to elegant embroidered dresses, front row-style is versatile and can be unpredictable, but always leaves us in awe.

Browse through our gallery of celebrities seated front and center. Milan Fashion Week draws some of the chicest and most stylish celebrities, so keep checking in to see even more celebrities runway show sighting. Where fashion goes, fashionistas follow!