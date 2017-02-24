All the Celebrities Sitting Front Row at Milan Fashion Week

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
Jane Asher
Feb 24, 2017 @ 12:45 pm

While we love the clothing, models, and new trends that emerge during Fashion Week, one of our favorite parts of the show takes place just beyond the runway: the front row. The coveted seating section is home to the best of the best, from all-around it-girl Olivia Palermo and A-list celebrities like Salma Hayek, to edgy, fashionable men like Tom Hiddleston and A$AP Rocky. 

And then, of course, there's the wow-worthy fashion. From sexy metallic ensembles to elegant embroidered dresses, front row-style is versatile and can be unpredictable, but always leaves us in awe.

VIDEO: Watch Our Recap of Milan Fashion Week

 

RELATED: See All the Wild and Mild Looks from the Gucci Fall 2017 Runway Show

Browse through our gallery of celebrities seated front and center. Milan Fashion Week draws some of the chicest and most stylish celebrities, so keep checking in to see even more celebrities runway show sighting. Where fashion goes, fashionistas follow!

1 of 9 Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Olivia Palermo

At the Prada show, Palermo stunned in black flared-leg pants from Alexis, a red turtleneck sweater, and a black coat. She finished off the look with red strappy heels, and wore her hair in messy braids. 

Advertisement
2 of 9 Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Alexa Chung 

Chung sat front row at the Prada show in matching gray pants and coat over a blush pink top with feather details at the neck. 

3 of 9 Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Olivia Palermo

Palermo took her front row seat at the Fendi show, wearing a shiny green and black patterned dress with a high neck and bell sleeves. 

Advertisement
4 of 9 Pietro D'Aprano/Getty

Ashley Graham

The model posed for the cameras at the Max Mara show, looking gorgeous in an all-white ensemble. 

Advertisement
5 of 9 Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Zoey Deutch

The actress stunned at the Max Mara runway show in a pair of high-waisted, wide-leg red pants, a beige turtleneck top and a matching beige coat. 

Advertisement
6 of 9 Venturelli/Getty

Salma Hayek

Hayek donned a bright pink frock with an empire waist, embellished florals, and velvet details to the Gucci fall/winter runway presentation. 

Advertisement
7 of 9 Venturelli/Getty

Alexa Chung & Marco Bizzarri

Chung sat next to the Gucci CEO at the label's runway presentation, wearing a casual look of light-wash jeans and a navy blazer, with black Mary Jane-style heels.

Advertisement
8 of 9 Venturelli/Getty

Tom Hiddleston

As the face of Gucci's cruise 2017 tailoring campaign, Hiddleston sat front row at their runway show, looking dapper in a pinstripe suit and red tie. 

Advertisement
9 of 9 Jacopo Raule/Getty

Florence Welch & A$AP Rocky

The musicians posed by their front row seats at the Gucci show, Welch in an elegant floral dress, and A$AP looking cool in a velvet, burgundy coat over a white hoodie. 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!