The Best Cartoon Looks From Milan Fashion Week

It seems that the designers of Milan Fashion Week this season have picked up on something that third graders have known for years: When you give the people a cartoon to look at, they’re sure to pay attention.

We were certainly taken by the nostalgic My Little Pony motif strolling down Moschino's runway—offset by punky leather accents and fishnet stockings—and the quaint rabbit doodle spotted on a schoolmarm turned geisha skirt set at Gucci. So sweet! So fun!

It’s worth noting, however, that this trend is about more than just cute little pictures. Over at Prada, where both the clothes and show set was decked out in politically-charged pictures by female illustrators, the artwork was much more than aesthetics. But even if these Riot Grrrls reborn were dressed to take on the world, you can’t deny they’ll look damn good in the process.

Keep scrolling for these cartoon motifs and more from Milan Fashion Week.