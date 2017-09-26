The Best Shoes Seen at Milan Fashion Week

Victor VIRGILE /Gamma-Rapho/Getty
Stephanie Perez-Gurri
Sep 26, 2017 @ 3:00 pm

Leave it to the Italians to keep showcasing some of the best and most lust-worthy footwear. Although sometimes wacky, Italian accessories have always paved the way for inspiring contemporary designers. From sexy stilettos to punk rock boots, here's some of the best shoes Milan Fashion Week has had to offer.

1 of 22 MCV

Emilio Pucci

2 of 22 Victor VIRGILE /Gamma-Rapho/Getty

Moschino

3 of 22 Victor VIRGILE /Gamma-Rapho/Getty

Fendi

4 of 22 Victor VIRGILE /Gamma-Rapho/Getty

No. 21

5 of 22 Victor VIRGILE /Gamma-Rapho/Getty

Fendi 

6 of 22 Estrop/Getty

Tod's

7 of 22 Pietro D'aprano

Marni

8 of 22 Pietro D'aprano

Marni

9 of 22 Victor VIRGILE/Getty

Etro

10 of 22 Victor VIRGILE/Getty

Sportmax

11 of 22 Victor VIRGILE/Getty

Marco de Vincenzo

12 of 22 Victor VIRGILE/Getty

Versace

13 of 22 Estrop/Getty

Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini

14 of 22 Estrop/Getty

Missoni

15 of 22 Estrop/Getty

Jil Sander

16 of 22 Victor VIRGILE/Getty

Salvatore Ferragamo

17 of 22 Victor Boyko/Getty

Salvatore Ferragamo

18 of 22 Estrop/Getty

Marni

19 of 22 Venturelli/Getty

Dolce and Gabbana

20 of 22 Estrop/Getty

Salvatore Ferragamo

21 of 22 Victor VIRGILE/Getty

Tod's

22 of 22 MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty

Tod's

