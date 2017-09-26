The Best Shoes Seen at Milan Fashion Week

Victor VIRGILE /Gamma-Rapho/Getty
Leave it to the Italians to keep showcasing some of the best and most lust-worthy footwear. Although sometimes wacky, Italian accessories have always paved the way for inspiring contemporary designers. From sexy stilettos to punk rock boots, here's some of the best shoes Milan Fashion Week has had to offer.
VIDEO: "Back of the Cab with Laura Brown"
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement