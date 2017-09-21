The Fendi Bags Every Fashion It Girl Will Be Carrying

When it comes to bags, no one does it better than Fendi. Undoubtedly the most covetable bags out of any luxury season, the Italian fashion house showed off new and old styles revamped with fresh colors and accouterments.

Fendi Creative Director (and global industry icon) Karl Lagerfeld, took notes from the Caribbean aesthetic for his spring/summer 2018 collection at Milan Fashion Week. The models strutted down in gauzy button downs and cotton skirts in primary colors with eyelet trims in the shape of tropical leaves and carried what will already be some of the best bags of the season.

For your viewing pleasure, see below for some of the best Fendi bags that walked the runway earlier today.

VIDEO: Runway Remix: Watch Our Recap of New York Fashion Week