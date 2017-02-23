All the Fuzzy Shoes at the Prada Runway Show

Guys, this is fashion. Just when you thought it wasn’t going to get any wilder (I mean, Gucci just happened and in case you missed it, faceless crystal bodysuits were a thing), Prada comes out with a parade of—get this—fuzzy. Shoes. We’re not talking about some measly strip of fur on a blocked heel or peach fuzz suede on a loafer. We’re talking inch-thick downy. We’re talking full-on plush fuzz bonanza.

From ankle-grazing slippers to full-commitment knee-highs, perhaps these Prada Fall 2017 shoes are an ode to Furby? A high fashion rendering of fuzzy arcade prizes you could win for a hefty 1,000 tickets? A snowpocalyptic must-fave? Who knows, but you need to see them for yourself.

Below, all the fuzzy shoes from the Prada Fall 2017 ready-to-wear collection. Have at it.

