All the Fuzzy Shoes at the Prada Runway Show

GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP/Getty
Kim Duong
Feb 23, 2017 @ 4:30 pm

Guys, this is fashion. Just when you thought it wasn’t going to get any wilder (I mean, Gucci just happened and in case you missed it, faceless crystal bodysuits were a thing), Prada comes out with a parade of—get this—fuzzy. Shoes. We’re not talking about some measly strip of fur on a blocked heel or peach fuzz suede on a loafer. We’re talking inch-thick downy. We’re talking full-on plush fuzz bonanza.

From ankle-grazing slippers to full-commitment knee-highs, perhaps these Prada Fall 2017 shoes are an ode to Furby? A high fashion rendering of fuzzy arcade prizes you could win for a hefty 1,000 tickets? A snowpocalyptic must-fave? Who knows, but you need to see them for yourself.

Below, all the fuzzy shoes from the Prada Fall 2017 ready-to-wear collection. Have at it.

VIDEO: Watch Our Recap of Milan Fashion Week

 

1 of 10 Maestri/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

PRADA FALL 2017 READY-TO-WEAR

2 of 10 GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP/Getty

PRADA FALL 2017 READY-TO-WEAR

3 of 10 GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP/Getty

PRADA FALL 2017 READY-TO-WEAR

4 of 10 GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP/Getty

PRADA FALL 2017 READY-TO-WEAR

5 of 10 GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP/Getty

PRADA FALL 2017 READY-TO-WEAR

6 of 10 GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP/Getty

PRADA FALL 2017 READY-TO-WEAR

7 of 10 GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP/Getty

PRADA FALL 2017 READY-TO-WEAR

8 of 10 GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP/Getty

PRADA FALL 2017 READY-TO-WEAR

9 of 10 Maestri/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

PRADA FALL 2017 READY-TO-WEAR

10 of 10 Maestri/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

PRADA FALL 2017 READY-TO-WEAR

