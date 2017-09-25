The '70s Are Still in Fashion, According To Milan Fashion Week

If you saw the headline to this story and thought, “Um, didn’t I read something about the '70s last fashion week—and the one before that?” The answer is honestly… yes. Ever since the great suede craze of 2015, the decade's iconic style has been a reoccurring theme on the runway. So, after so much exposure, how is the look still stayin’ alive?

Enter the revamped disco silhouettes straight from Milan Fashion Week: a Kermit green jumpsuit with cropped legs at Gucci, Missoni’s slinky orange lurex onesie, a plunging wrap blouse via Salvatore Ferragamo. While these designs incorporate the same Studio 54 shapes we've been seeing for awhile, unexpected color combinations and of-the-moment accessories (note the oversized chandelier earrings at Etro) transform the references into something totally new.

Keep scrolling for reasons not to give up on the era of Saturday Night Fever.