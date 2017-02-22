7 Things We Learned from the Gucci Fall 2017 Runway

We wait all season for the Gucci show. Since designer Alessandro Michele began putting out wild florals, competing patterns, and surprising mix/matched pieces, the show in Milan has been one of the most highly anticipated of the season. Fall 2017 was no exception. In keeping with the past few collections, Michele showed elaborate suits, colorful dresses, and incredible patterns; and, unsurprisingly, the accessories were the things dreams are made of (yes, we’ll take 20 of those logo sweatbands, please and thank you).

The collection was more of the same of what we absolutely love about today’s Gucci. But we did learn some very important lessons. Here are 7 that we’ll take with us while we go fall shopping.

VIDEO: Watch Our Recap of Milan Fashion Week