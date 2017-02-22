7 Things We Learned from the Gucci Fall 2017 Runway

Ruthie Friedlander
Feb 22, 2017 @ 12:30 pm

We wait all season for the Gucci show. Since designer Alessandro Michele began putting out wild florals, competing patterns, and surprising mix/matched pieces, the show in Milan has been one of the most highly anticipated of the season. Fall 2017 was no exception. In keeping with the past few collections, Michele showed elaborate suits, colorful dresses, and incredible patterns; and, unsurprisingly, the accessories were the things dreams are made of (yes, we’ll take 20 of those logo sweatbands, please and thank you). 

The collection was more of the same of what we absolutely love about today’s Gucci. But we did learn some very important lessons. Here are 7 that we’ll take with us while we go fall shopping. 

Head for the Men’s Department

This season, Gucci showed their men’s and women’s collection together. And why not? The men’s pieces were delightful! Take, for instance, this wool coat, embroidered with a fantastically Gucci-ish flower. Don’t be a one-section shopper. Walk up, down, and all around to find the best pieces, wherever you’re shopping. 

When in Doubt, Wear a Crystal Bodysuit 

Rihanna told us a few years back to “shine bright like a diamond.” I’m a firm believer in doing so. Do it with your jewelry, do it with your makeup (see the lip game on the Gucci models)…and if you have the opportunity to, do it with a full crystal unitard. 

A Great Umbrella is a Great Accessory

You know that sad, sad pile of black, slightly broken umbrellas stockpiled in the back of your closet? Throw them out. Disregard the idea that umbrellas are solely to be used when it’s raining. Wear an umbrella like a bag, or any accessory. Yes, you’ll get looks. But if Alessandro Michele is telling us to…

Invest in Tights

My 7-month old niece has the chicest collection of tights. She wears them with big sweaters. She wears them with dresses. She wears them well. I, too, once wore highly pattered, colorful tights…when I was five and under. But after seeing the Fall 2017’s collection, I am now totally confident that I can (and should!) invest in a full collection of rights. Opaque, patterned, textured, logo’d— want it all. 

Don’t Change After the Gym

If you go to the gym (which I don’t, to be clear), there is no longer a reason to fully change before heading out to dinner. Leave that sweatbands ON ladies and gentleman, and prepare yourself to see every street style star rocking this accessory ASAP.

Get Your Eyes Checked

Ah, the desire to wear glasses…even when you don’t actually need glasses. Run, don’t walk, to your ophthalmologist and get your eyes checked. Fingers crossed you’re in need of a prescription upgrade, which duh, means you need new frames. Have 20/20 vision? I won’t be mad if you wear them anyway. 

Save Your Halloween Costume

PSA: Your Halloween costume need not be disposable. Find the piece de resistance (see mask here) and figure out how to incorporate it into your everyday wardrobe. Or just wear it around your house or apartment. Because it’s FUN.

