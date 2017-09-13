Shop the #NYFW Snapshot: Match Your Earrings to Your Shoes

Shop the Look: Topshop heels, $68; topshop.com. Loulou De La Falaise earrings, $330; modaoperandi.com. Zara heels, $90; zara.com. Kendra Scott earrings, $55; neimanmarcus.com. Jimmy Choo heels, $562; matchesfashion.com. Bauble Bar earrings, $36; baublebar.com.

Victoria Beckham is teaching us a brand new way to get matchy-matchy this spring. Glitter adorned shoes paired with matching glam earrings and you are party ready or just ready for your day in Posh’s world. Coordinate your accessories to get a hot off the runway look now.