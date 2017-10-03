All the Major Model Moments You Can't Miss from Spring 2018 Fashion Month

Fashion month is in full swing, and this year's catwalks have seen some of the most diverse models yet. From 16-year-old runway rookie Kaia Gerber to 79-year-old Hollywood veteran Jane Fonda, women from every walk of life are lighting up the spring 2018 fashion week shows.

The festivities kicked off in New York City, and NYFW started with a bang as major names like Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Joan Smalls lit up Tom Ford’s catwalk. Of course, that wasn't the last we saw of these veteran models over these four busy weeks of fashion shows. From Moschino to Marc Jacobs, we saw many a major model moment on the runway.

From New York to London, Milan, and Paris, the hottest designers are showing off their spring 2018 collections and using some major star power to do so. Scroll down to see what happens when these experts hit the runway, and you’ll understand why we’re seeing stars.