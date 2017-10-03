All the Major Model Moments You Can't Miss from Spring 2018 Fashion Month

Olivia Bahou
Oct 03, 2017

Fashion month is in full swing, and this year's catwalks have seen some of the most diverse models yet. From 16-year-old runway rookie Kaia Gerber to 79-year-old Hollywood veteran Jane Fonda, women from every walk of life are lighting up the spring 2018 fashion week shows.

The festivities kicked off in New York City, and NYFW started with a bang as major names like Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Joan Smalls lit up Tom Ford’s catwalk. Of course, that wasn't the last we saw of these veteran models over these four busy weeks of fashion shows. From Moschino to Marc Jacobs, we saw many a major model moment on the runway.

From New York to London, Milan, and Paris, the hottest designers are showing off their spring 2018 collections and using some major star power to do so. Scroll down to see what happens when these experts hit the runway, and you’ll understand why we’re seeing stars.

Kaia Gerber

Gerber opened up the Chanel show in Paris in a sexy fringe number. "Karl, there are no words to describe how special this was to me," she wrote on Instagram.

Taylor Hill

Hill schooled us in the art of layering at Miu Miu.

Kaia Gerber

Kaia made prep school look so chic on the Miu Miu runway in Paris.

Kaia Gerber

Kaia ruled the runway in a simple but oh-so-chic dress at Valentino.

Stella Tennant

Tennant took some of the season's wild footwear for a spin at Balenciaga.

Aymeline Valade

Ayemeline sported the layered look, much to our liking, at Balenciaga

Binx Walton

Binx was a standout in this bright and stripey look from Céline.

Anna Ewers

Anna demonstrates how to do chic-sportif at Céline.

Mica Argañaraz

Mica was black and white all over at Céline. 

Adwoa Aboah

Adwoa was a vision in white at Sonia Rykiel.

Cheryl Cole

Cheryl rocked the runway at L'Oreal—can we talk about that lip? 

Doutzen Kroes

Doetzen sported an Annie Hall-inspired look and a killer cat eye at L'Oreal.

Helen Mirren

Dame Helen blew our minds with her mere presence at L'Oreal.

Jane Fonda

We have no words. Jane at L'Oreal. 

Irina Shayk

Irina looked sporty in this bright getup at L'Oreal.

Maria Borges

Maria showed off suiting with a twist at the L'Oreal show on the Champs-Elysées. 

Winnie Harlow

Winnie went with the flow—the flowy dress, that is—at Elie Saab.

Lineisy Montero

Lineisy was the picture of elegance in this red-carpet-worthy gown at Elie Saab.

Andreea Diaconu

Diaconu showed off some sexy corseting at Mugler.

Sara Sampaio

Sampaio went strapless in this all-black ensemble at Mugler.

Lineisy Montero

Lineisy stood out for all the right reasons in this black, asymmetrical number at Mugler. 

Joan Smalls

Smalls sizzled in this graphic bodysuit at Mugler.

Natasha Poly

Poly took the plunge at Mugler.

Naomi Campbell

The O.G. supermodel breathed new life into the see-through shoes trend on Off-White's runway. 

Kaia Gerber

Gerber took a page from her model mama's heyday in a voluminious '80s-inspired Off-White ensemble. 

Sara Sampaio

The model made Balmain ruffles look oh so chic.

Alessandra Ambrosio

The VS vet looked chic in stripes on Balmain's Paris Fashion Week runway.

Kaia Gerber

The Paris Fashion Week rookie dazzled in sequins at the Chloé show.

Kaia Gerber

The 16-year-old made a splash at Yves Saint Laurent in a plunging black mini and dramatic drop earrings.

Kaia Gerber

The 16-year-old looked white-hot in a dramatic ensemble at Isabel Marant.

Gigi Hadid

Gigi made her first Paris Fashion Week appearance and simultaneously shut down the Isabel Marant runway.

Hailey Baldwin

Hailey wore a vampy corseted look at Dolce & Gabbana's lovefest of a show in Milan. 

Sara Sampaio

Sara Sampaio sported a short black getup that showed off her shoulders at Dolce & Gabbana—and can we talk about that lace footwear?

Bella Hadid

Bella strutted in sexy snakeskin at Salvatore Ferragamo. 

Elsa Hosk

Hosk flaunted her long legs in a striped mini and sheer top at Balmain.

Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin strutted her stuff in a shimmering, colorful getup at Missoni. 

Gigi Hadid

Gigi rocked the runway in a baby blue, fringed number at Bottega Veneta. 

Mica Argañaraz

Mica Argañaraz took Tomas Maier's haute take on the Juicy tracksuit for a spin on the Bottega Veneta runway. 

Emily Ratajkowski

EmRata made a splashy—albeit covered-up—appearance at Bottega. 

Taylor Hill 

Taylor makes a case for the belt in this chic, layered ensemble at Bottega Veneta. 

Sara Sampaio

Sara Sampaio stunned in sequined swimwear on the Bottega Veneta catwalk. 

Kendall Jenner

Kendall makes the flasher look chic in a swimsuit and trenchcoat at Bottega Veneta. 

Adwoa Aboah

The model of the moment was a vision in red at Bottega Veneta. 

Kaia Gerber 

Kaia Gerber just keeps walkin' and we loved seeing her again on the runway at Bottega Veneta. 

Bella Hadid

Like her sister Gigi, Bella wore fringe on the runway at Bottega Veneta. We think this white minidress is worthy of her name. 

Carla Bruni, Claudia Schiffer, Donatella Versace, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, and Helena Christensen

The original supermodels shut down the Versace show during Milan Fashion Week.

Kaia Gerber

Versace marked the first fashion week show where both Cindy Crawford and her daughter Kaia graced the same runway.

Gigi Hadid

Gigi rocked the runway in a look we'd love to steal for our next night out.

Bella Hadid

Bella rocked a cropped jean jacket over her printed mini for Versace.

Kendall Jenner

Jenner looked fierce in an ab-baring Versace ensemble.

Gigi Hadid

The model rocked a blonde pixie and a massive bouquet of flowers on the Moschino runway.

Kaia Gerber

Gerber also wore nothing but flowers at Moschino.

Bella Hadid

Bella rocked a dark pixie and a My Little Pony crop top at Moschino.

Kendall Jenner

Jenner looked yacht-ready on the Tod's runway during Milan Fashion Week.

Kaia Gerber

The fashion week newbie showed off her mile-long legs in an embellished mini at Prada's MFW show.

Kaia Gerber

Kaia rocked blue hair and a power skirt suit at Fendi's Milan Fashion Week show.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall matched her green hair to her skirt at Fendi.

Bella Hadid

Bella lived out her edgiest teenage dreams with blue side bangs at Fendi.

Gigi Hadid

Gigi was basically unrecognizable with blue bangs in a sheer Fendi dress on the runway.

Bella Hadid

The 20-year-old lead the pack in a covered-up all black look at Max Mara's Milan Fashion Week show.

Karlie Kloss

Kloss stunned in a plunging one-piece swimsuit for Alberta Ferretti.

Gigi Hadid

The model kicked off MFW in a one-piece swimsuit at Alberta Ferretti.

Bella Hadid

Bella's strappy bikini top showed off her toned abs on the Alberta Ferretti runway.

Gigi Hadid

The model kicked off the runway to debut her new Tommy x Gigi collection in London.

Bella Hadid

Bella followed her big sis down the runway during the Tommy Hilfiger show in a sheer floral dress.

Anwar Hadid

The youngest Hadid sibling joined his big sisters on the catwalk in a look that exemplified Tommy x Gigi's new rocker-chic vibe.

Presley Gerber

Kaia's fashionable big bro was also on the runway to debut Hadid's new collection.

Sara Sampaio

The Victoria's Secret model took punk rock to a new level during the Tommy Hilfiger LFW show.

Hailey Baldwin

Baldwin made yet another London Fashion Week appearance in a place shirtdress on the Tommy runway.

Joan Smalls

Smalls looked extra edgy in a leather coat and black thigh-highs from the new Tommy x Gigi collection.

Hailey Baldwin

Baldwin rocked not one but two tiny LBDs during Julien Macdonald's LFW show.

Kaia Gerber

The breakout star of fashion month demoed expert layering in Burberry's LFW show.

Winnie Harlow

Harlow looked positively fierce in London at the Fashion East show.

Hailey Baldwin

Baldwin made covered-up look sexy at Topshop.

Adwoa Aboah

The model walked in Topshop's star-studded London Fashion Week show.

Joan Smalls

Smalls stunned in a sheer black dress on Topshop's runway.

Kaia Gerber

The 16-year-old closed out NYFW as the last one down the runway at Marc Jacobs.

Kendall Jenner

Jenner freed the nipple in a sheer sweater at Marc Jacobs.

Gigi Hadid

Hadid did suiting separates and donned a head scarf at Marc Jacobs.

Bella Hadid

The big three were in attendance at Marc Jacobs, as Kendall, Bella, and Gigi all made their way down the catwalk.

Winnie Harlow

Harlow looked like an ethereal princess at Marc Jacobs's NYFW show.

Taylor Hill

The VS vet walked Marc Jacobs in a printed coat and head wrap.

Corinne Foxx

Jaime Foxx's 23-year-old daughter stunned at the Sherri Hill show.

Amelia Hamlin

Lisa Rinna's daughter looked gorgeous at NYFW in an embellished tulle gown.

Ashley Graham

The model radiated in a printed dress and minimal makeup at Michael Kors.

Kate Upton

The Sports Illustrated model looked chic in all black for MK.

Bella Hadid

The model freed the nipple in a sheer top at Michael Kors's NYFW show.

Kendall Jenner

Jenner rocked a sparkly top and matching high-slit skirt at Michael Kors, showing off her toned stomach.

Olivia Culpo

Culpo was one of many Instagram-famous stars to take the runway at Zadig & Voltaire.

Hailey Baldwin

The model rocked camo at Zadig & Voltaire's SS18 show.

Presley Gerber

Cindy Crawford's son looked every bit the seasoned model at the Ralph Lauren show.

Barron Hilton

Paris's brother both opened and closed the Hakan Akkaya show.

Kaia Gerber

Gerber continued her NYFW domination at Coach, where she looked gorgeous in a leather jacket and sparkly separates. 

Winnie Harlow

Harlow owned the glitter catwalk at Coach.

Bella and Gigi Hadid

After Gigi was sent down the runway without a shoe, Bella helped her big sis down the catwalk at Anna Sui.

Bella Hadid

The 20-year-old was a natural beauty at Oscar De La Renta.

Ashley Graham

Graham strut her stuff in lingerie at the Addition Elle show.

Sara Sampaio

The Victoria's Secret Angel freed the nipple at Zadig & Voltaire.

Karlie Kloss

Kloss had a bridal moment in a white gown for John Paul Ataker.

Ashley Graham

The model rocked a crop top and cut-up skirt at Prabal Gurung.

Gigi Hadid

Gigi's abs stole the show in this red dress at Prabal Gurung.

Candice Huffine

Huffine stunned in an emerald green number with a dramatic slit at Prabal Gurung.

Taylor Hill

Hill had legs for days in a high-slit sheath at Prabal Gurung.

Kaia Gerber

The 16-year-old looked fierce at Fenty Puma by Rihanna.

Gigi Hadid

Gigi looked like a skater girl in a mini, sneakers, and backwards hat while walking in Jeremy Scott.

Karlie Kloss

Kloss went pantless at Jeremy Scott in a T-shirt and thigh-high boots.

Gigi Hadid

The model rocked a jewel-embellished sheer dress at Jeremy Scott.

Teyana Taylor

Taylor strut her stuff at the GCDS fashion show in white separates.

Bella Hadid

The 20-year-old showed a sliver of her toned abs at Jason Wu in a striped dress with a thigh-high slit.

Gigi Hadid

The supermodel looked ethereal in a white sweater and dramatic skirt at Brandon Maxwell.

Karlie Kloss

Kloss stunned in a soft sweater and full skirt while walking in Brandon Maxwell's fashion show.

Candice Swanepoel

The Victoria's Secret model rocked a utilitarian vibe at Alexander Wang.

Bella Hadid

Bella was a "Party Animal" at Alexander Wang's show on the streets of Brooklyn.

Kendall Jenner

Jenner stunned in all black during WangFest.

Kaia Gerber

Gerber looked angelic in a white dress for Alexander Wang's fashion show.

Dilone

The up-and-coming model made a splash during Brock's NYFW show in a floral dress and belted coat.

Kaia Gerber

Cindy Crawford's 16-year-old daughter made her fashion week debut at Calvin Klein and gave us some major déjà vu—her supermodel mom was a staple during Klein's shows back in the '90s.

Liya Kebede

The fashion week veteran looked futuristic at Calvin Klein.

Joan Smalls

The Victoria's Secret model was pretty in pink during Tom Ford's spring/summer '18 runway show.

Kendall Jenner

Jenner rocked mom Kris's pixie cut during Tom Ford's NYFW show.

Gigi Hadid

Hadid walked her first catwalk of SS18 NYFW for Tom Ford, looking like a blonde Barbie in a pink sheath dress.

