All the Major Model Moments You Can't Miss from FW17 Fashion Month

Fashion Month has finally come to a close, and what a month it was. From New York to London, Milan, and Paris, designers made statements on the runway with both their stunning FW17 collections and their choice of models.

While fashion week heavy-hitters like Kendall Jenner, Gigi, and Bella Hadid hit many a catwalk, they weren't the only big faces to grace the runways. Legends like Naomi Campbell and Amber Valletta had supermodel moments in New York and Paris, 75-year-old fashion designer Vivienne Westwood took a spin down her own runway, while Ashley Graham made history by becoming the first non-straight size model to grace the Michael Kors show.

VIDEO: Runway Remix: Watch Our Recap of New York Fashion Week

From over-40 models to ex-convicts, this fashion month celebrated diversity in a major way. Keep scrolling for all of the runway walks that made jaws drop in the front row.