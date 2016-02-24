The 13 Trends, Fashion Ideas, and Styling Tricks That We Loved From Fall 2016 #LFW

And just like that, London Fashion Week came and went, but not without giving us some major fashion inspo. There were whimsical fairytale vibes at Alexander McQueen and Mary Katrantzou, textured footwear at J.W. Anderson and Christopher Kane, and new plunging takes on cleavage at Burberry Prorsum, Topshop, and David Koma. All in all, it was a stellar season, but we’re not sure we can wait until the fall to get our hands on the chic trends, fashion ideas, and styling tips that were seen on the British runways, which is why we are breaking them down for you now. Ahead, the best of the best from London Fashion Week.

