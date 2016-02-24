The 13 Trends, Fashion Ideas, and Styling Tricks That We Loved From Fall 2016 #LFW

InStyle Staff
Feb 24, 2016 @ 6:30 pm

And just like that, London Fashion Week came and went, but not without giving us some major fashion inspo. There were whimsical fairytale vibes at Alexander McQueen and Mary Katrantzou, textured footwear at J.W. Anderson and Christopher Kane, and new plunging takes on cleavage at Burberry Prorsum, Topshop, and David Koma. All in all, it was a stellar season, but we’re not sure we can wait until the fall to get our hands on the chic trends, fashion ideas, and styling tips that were seen on the British runways, which is why we are breaking them down for you now. Ahead, the best of the best from London Fashion Week. 

RELATED: The 22 Trends, Fashion Ideas, and Styling Tricks That We Loved From Fall 2016 #NYFW

1 of 18 Catwalking/Getty Images

Sculptural Athletic Wear

At J.W. Anderson, the classic pullover got revamped, thanks to an exaggerated collar, sheer black-and-white sleeves, and a dose of color. For a feminine vibe, pair your sweatshirt-like top with a tiered flirty skirt. 

Advertisement
2 of 18 Getty Images (4)

Textured Footwear

Talk about fancy feet. Beads popped on the shoes at J.W. Anderson, standout fringe adorned sandals at Sibling, dark ethereal wisps bedecked heels at Alexander McQueen, while red fur-like texture embellished flats at Christopher Kane. 

3 of 18 ImaxTree (3)

Gemstone Shoulder Dusters

Over-the-top gemstone shoulder dusters dropped from the lobes of models's ears at Simone Rocha. When you are wearing this much bling, a single earring will do. 

Advertisement
4 of 18 Courtesy (3)

Shop the Trend

From left: Erickson Beamon, $590; net-a-porter.com. Badgley Mischka, $179; sophiescloset.com. Dannijo, $259 (originally $370); dannijo.com

Advertisement
5 of 18

Whimsical Touches

Who says fashion can't be playful? At Alexander McQueen, whimsical timepieces, stars, and butterflies emblazoned coats. The winged creature also showed up at Mary Katrantzou, while half-eaten apples decorated tops at Paul Smith. 

Advertisement
6 of 18 Catwalking/Getty Images

Cinch That Puffer

Burberry Prorsum's Christopher Bailey elevated winter's hardest-working jacket by belting it with a wide multi-colored belt. We started doing this trick the moment it walked down the runway.

Advertisement
7 of 18 Courtesy (2)

Get the Look

TNA parka, $188 (originally $375); aritzia.com. Marni belt, $790; net-a-porter.com

Advertisement
8 of 18 Getty Images (3)

SHORT SHOULDER-STRAP BAGS

Is this the end of the cross-body trend? Perhaps, if Anya Hindmarch, Burberry Prorsum, and J.W. Anderson have their say, as short shoulder-strap bags turned up on their runways. Carry in the hand for an effortless grab-and-go look. 

Advertisement
9 of 18 Courtesy (3)

Shop the Trend

From left: Furla, $428; shopbop.com. Reed Krakoff, $1,290; nordstrom.com. Proenza Schouler, $1,825; nordstrom.com

Advertisement
10 of 18 Luca Teuchmann/Getty Images

Furry Everything

Shrimps is known for its wildly colorful faux fur coats, but this season the brand created fun skirts, plush collars, and wild bags from the cozy fabric.

Advertisement
11 of 18 Catwalking/Getty Images

Moody Headscarves

Embellished Gothic headscarves adorned models's heads at Preen by Thornton Bregazzi. We like the idea of throwing this bad boy on with a top knot and hitting the town. 

Advertisement
12 of 18 Getty Images (3)

The New Cleavage

Forget about a plunging V-neckline—the new way to show cleavage is with a deep bar-like opening that spans the length of your sternum from neck to belly button. 

Runway looks, from left: David Koma, Burberry Prorsum, Topshop Unique

Advertisement
13 of 18 Getty Images (2)

Elevated Denim

The classic American fabric was elevated at Erdem and Emilia Wickstead in the form of a skinny suit with a ruffled peplum at the former, and a cut-out shoulder midi dress at the latter. 

Advertisement
14 of 18 Courtesy (2)

Shop the Trend

From left: Tibi jacket, $365; tibi.com. Holly Fulton skirt, $735; net-a-porter.com

Advertisement
15 of 18 Getty Images (2)

Free-Flowing Ribbon

Long streamers gave coats at Christopher Kane and Pringle of Scotland a feminine vibe. Make sure not to tie these wisps of fabric into bows—it will read too twee. 

Advertisement
16 of 18 Getty Images (2)

CHUNKY SWEATER-AND-WHITE SHIRT COMBOS

Chunky knit sweaters and crisp white shirts are a perfect pair for a reason, but the combo feels fresh for fall, thanks to Eudon Choi, who made sure that the blouse peeked through at the collar, sleeves, and body. 

Advertisement
17 of 18 Courtesy (2)

Get the Look

Proenza Schouler sweater, $895; net-a-porter.com. Oscar de la Renta blouse, $2,011; harrods.com

Advertisement
18 of 18 Matteo Volta/ImaxTree; Catwalking/Getty Images; Matteo Volta/ImaxTree

Ankle-Grazing Dresses

Is this the new shape of evening wear? Emilia Wickstead showcased sleeveless gowns that stopped at the ankle, proving the importance of a clean line and, of course, a stellar shoe.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!